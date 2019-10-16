Friends of Sutter’s Fort Presents 10th Annual “The Haunted Fort”

Back by popular demand…Friends of Sutter’s Fort, in partnership with California State Parks, is presenting the 10th annual family-friendly experience “The Haunted Fort” on October 19 & 26, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each night.

Amid a dimly-lit backdrop, guests will have the special opportunity to explore the nooks and crannies of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park on their own and at their own pace while interacting with knowledgeable docents in period attire (who will share scary, spooky and sometimes disturbing details of pioneer life in the 1800s).

In addition, visitors are encouraged to stroll the storied rooms and weathered courtyards of Sutter’s Fort looking for fun Halloween themed hands-on activities that help demonstrate what life was like in the 1800s, including death and survival on the California frontier.

Appropriate for all ages, “The Haunted Fort” tickets are on sale now and cost $8 per adult and $5 for youth and children ages 5 to 17 (children under 5 are free); plus, a limited number of family four-pack tickets are available for $20. Proceeds from this special event benefit the ongoing efforts of Friends of Sutter’s Fort to preserve and protect historic structures and artifacts at Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park, and to engage visitors of all ages in meaningful educational experiences that bring history to life.

To purchase advance tickets or to find out more information about “The Haunted Fort” or other events and activities happening at Sutter’s Fort SHP, please call 916-442-4966, or visit SuttersFort.org.