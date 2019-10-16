Home »
Events In the City

Friends of Sutter’s Fort Presents 10th Annual “The Haunted Fort”

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
haunter fort

Back by popular demand…Friends of Sutter’s Fort, in partnership with California State Parks, is presenting the 10th annual family-friendly experience “The Haunted Fort” on October 19 & 26, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each night.

Amid a dimly-lit backdrop, guests will have the special opportunity to explore the nooks and crannies of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park on their own and at their own pace while interacting with knowledgeable docents in period attire (who will share scary, spooky and sometimes disturbing details of pioneer life in the 1800s).

In addition, visitors are encouraged to stroll the storied rooms and weathered courtyards of Sutter’s Fort looking for fun Halloween themed hands-on activities that help demonstrate what life was like in the 1800s, including death and survival on the California frontier.

Appropriate for all ages, “The Haunted Fort” tickets are on sale now and cost $8 per adult and $5 for youth and children ages 5 to 17 (children under 5 are free); plus, a limited number of family four-pack tickets are available for $20. Proceeds from this special event benefit the ongoing efforts of Friends of Sutter’s Fort to preserve and protect historic structures and artifacts at Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park, and to engage visitors of all ages in meaningful educational experiences that bring history to life.

To purchase advance tickets or to find out more information about “The Haunted Fort” or other events and activities happening at Sutter’s Fort SHP, please call 916-442-4966, or visit SuttersFort.org.

Featured Events

 

    19oct1:00 pm6:00 pmFeaturedSacramento Vegan Food Festival

    25oct(oct 25)10:00 am27(oct 27)5:00 pmFeaturedSacramento Arts Festival

    26oct(oct 26)10:00 am27(oct 27)10:00 amFeaturedBoo at the Zoo

    02nov4:30 pm10:00 pmFeaturedWater Lantern Festival Sacramento

    02nov6:00 pm11:00 pmFeaturedParty for Change

See all >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X
X