Preview: Monster’s Aftershock Festival 2019

Every die-hard rock fan’s favorite music festival is returning to Sacramento’s Discovery Park this weekend for an extended three days of Aftershock madness. With Slipknot, Tool and Blink 182 at the top of the lineup, the sold-out festival continues to cater a sizable dose of some of rock’s biggest and favorite acts.

In its 8th year, Aftershock will welcome back many of its past alumna, such as Marilyn Manson, Bad Religion, Korn, Halestorm and Chevelle, amongst others, while introducing a few acts for the first time, such as Staind, Lamb of God, BABYMETAL, Andrew W.K. and Sum 41.

While everyone is building personal schedules for the festival’s first three-day affair, there are still a few surprises that may come before the end of the weekend.

With a cryptic video on the festival’s website counting down to Thursday at Noon (Eastern Time), many have speculated this will be an official announcement from the legendary Metallica, who have never performed at Aftershock. However, due to frontman James Hetfield’s latest return to rehab, the chances of a surprise live performance at this year’s festival is unlikely.

Speaking of major surprise performances, there seems to be hope floating around in regard to a secret set by last year’s big headliner System of a Down. The band’s bassist Shavo Odadjian will be having a meet and greet at Sacramento’s Kolas on Thursday afternoon, which only adds fuel to the little fire of hope.

But beyond speculations, Aftershock has a stacked lineup with plenty of highlights to look forward to. Stone Temple Pilots will be debuting their latest grouping with Jeff Gutt at the helm. Sum 41 will make their festival debut with a celebratory 15th anniversary set of their 20014 album ‘Chuck.’ BABYMETAL will be performing for the first time as well, following the Friday release of their latest album ‘Metal Galaxy.’

In addition to the music, Aftershock’s culinary options have only got better each year. With gluten-free and vegan options available, the savory meats of Buckhorn BBQ, Angry Bird Grill, Drewski’s and more will have fans licking their fingers before throwing some devil horns. And for the most devoted Slipknot and Tool fans, Slipknot’s Iowa Whiskey No. 9 and Tool’s Maynard James Keenan’s Caduceus Wine Garden will be available all weekend.

For more information on Aftershock and a full schedule of events, visit AftershockFestival.com.