Open Invitation: Sac History Museum & Alliance to Play Historic Recreation of 1869 Baseball Game

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
The Sacramento History Museum & Alliance invites the community to watch a special and spirited historic baseball game recreation when the Central Valley Vintage Base Ball’s Sacramento Base Ball Club takes on the Cincinnati Red Stockings on Saturday, September 21.

The fun, free and family-friendly community event starts amid fanfare in front of the Sacramento History Museum (101 I Street) on the Old Sacramento Waterfront at 1 p.m., where the players will sign autographs, talk about their journey, tour the district then head over to Doc Oliver Baseball Field at William Land Park (1500 11th Avenue). Complete with period baseball uniforms and equipment – before gloves, catchers gear or even overhand pitching was introduced – the spirited 1869 baseball game recreation will begin at 3 p.m.

As background, the Cincinnati Red Stockings traveled to Sacramento on the newly completed Transcontinental Railroad in 1869 to play a historic game against the Sacramento Base Ball Club. During the historically significant time in history after the nation was connected by the railroad, the Cincinnati Red Stockings identified themselves as a professional club and went on to defeat every single club they played against, including the local Sacramento team by a score of 50-6.

To find out more the historic recreation event that celebrates America’s favorite pastime and/or the Sacramento History Museum & Alliance in general, visit SacHistoryMuseum.org

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

