Midtown’s First Ever Mini Golf Event Awaits with Putt Play, Prizes and More

Earlier this year, the Midtown Association launched Midtown Parks, a new non-profit 501(c)(3) arm of the organization, that dovetails with the mission of the Midtown Association to create a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core. Centerpiece to Midtown Parks, the Midtown Association is all set to invite the community to participate in the first-ever Midtown Mini, a signature miniature golf event, on Saturday evening, September 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 20th & K streets (note: 20th Street between J & K will be temporarily closed for the special pop-up event).

Presented by LEXE Boutique and 3fold Communications, the inaugural event will feature more than 18 holes of miniature golf (most on 20th Street and some at adjacent businesses), delicious bites, refreshing beverages, live music, adoptable puppies, mini-massages, a misting station, excellent opportunities for photos and selfies, and chances to win great prizes, including: a Sacramento Kings game suite for 16 people courtesy of Sutter Health, or a Turton Commercial Real Estate “19th Hole” challenge to win the grand prize – a private plane day-trip from Sacramento for the winner and five friends courtesy of BCA Architects.

To add to the fun, Midtown Mini participants are also encouraged to vote on their favorite golf holes (that will be decorated for the occasion by interested sponsors), and dress in their best/loudest/most outlandish golf attire for a chance to win the coveted Golden Sweater Vest trophy.

A limited number of Midtown Mini tickets are available for this special event – individual tickets cost $150 and limited foursomes are available for $495. All proceeds from the Midtown Mini will support the Midtown Parks non-profit that is aimed at increasing the well-being of the community by activating existing public spaces to provide more opportunities for recreation, leisure, and strengthening neighborhoods.

For more information about MA, call 916-442-1500 or visit ExploreMidtown.org

*Photo courtesy of Francisco Chavira @francisco_chavira