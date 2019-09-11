Sac Open Studios’ 14th Annual Celebration with Works by 250+ Local Artists

Known as the region’s oldest, largest and most prestigious artist studio tour, the Verge Center for the Arts‘ highly anticipated 2019 Sac Open Studios officially kicks off with a Launch Party on Thursday evening, September 12, followed by special open studio opportunities scheduled over two weekends: September 14-15 & 21-22.

Free and open to the public, the 14th Annual Sac Open Studios will showcase 250+ artists and approximately 119 studios throughout the region. The two-weekend tour is designed to showcase emerging local artists and studios in Sacramento County and the City of West Sacramento. Throughout the month of September, the community is encouraged to take self-guided tours and/or participate in special exhibitions, events, workshops, performances and parties where they have the opportunity to meet local artists, view artistry in action and gain new appreciation for the creativity of talented local artists. Additionally, this unique event provides an opportunity for interested community members to see works of art and many studios that are not normally available for public viewing.

The two-weekend self-guided tour is organized geographically (with some exceptions) as follows; the weekend of September 14-15 primarily includes studios west of Highway 99/Interstate 80, while the weekend of September 21-22 includes those east of Highway 99/Interstate 80.

For more detailed tour information, a comprehensive 86-page Sac Open Studios guidebook/magazine – complete with a full schedule, map and event listings – is available now at more than 500 locations around the region, or can be downloaded online at VergeArt.com/open-studios.

The 2019 tour is dedicated to Burnett Miller in recognition of his decades-long support of contemporary art in the Sacramento region. From his role as a founding board member of the Center for Contemporary Arts Sacramento to joining Verge, Burnett’s commitment to new art and ideas leave a lasting legacy for emerging artists in Sacramento.

“This is an incredibly special year for Sac Open Studios given it is being held in part to honor Burnett Miller, who made an incredible contribution to the local artist community,” said Liv Moe, Founder & Executive Director of Verge Center for the Arts. “And, I’m thrilled the community has continued to embrace Sac Open Studios each year and takes advantage of the unique opportunity to connect with emerging and established artists who collectively make Sacramento such a spectacular destination to experience extraordinary art in so many different forms.”

To help kick-off the event, the free Sac Open Studios Launch Party will be held at Verge Center for the Arts (625 S Street in Sacramento) on Thursday evening, September 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. To set the tone for the evening, MC Ham will provide a genre-defying soundtrack full of good-time jams mixed with favorites from the Summer of 1969. The launch event will also provide an opportunity to mix, mingle and network with the thriving local artist community and will also include live art in action, hands-on children’s activities, delicious barbecue from Daddy O’s Smokehouse (for purchase) along with a bar stocked with plenty of cold beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages (also available to purchase).

In conjunction with the Sac Open Studios Launch Party and Preview Exhibition, the exhibit, Slant Step Forward, will open in Verge’s main gallery that same night. Originally inspired by a peculiar slanted object in a Northern California salvage shop, the intriguing Slant Step Forward exhibit will continue through October 27.

For more information about the 2019 Sac Open Studios art tour, visit VergeArt.com/open-studios/tour-guide.