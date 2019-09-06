Getting Into September’s Farm-to-Fork Spirit at the Midtown Farmers Market

While Sacramento celebrates being recognized as America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital in September, more than 100 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods continue to make the Midtown Farmers Market a weekly must.

Presented by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market takes place on 20th Street between J and L streets. Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Market hours change slightly based on the seasons and time of year.

Below is a sampling of highlights that Midtown Farmers Market guests can expect to see and experience in September:

September 7 at 11 a.m. – an entertaining cooking demo with a talented chef from the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op featuring Rustic Gazpacho, plus Sacramento Covered will be on-site to serve as a resource for navigation of the health care system and share CalFresh opportunities;

at 11 a.m. – an entertaining cooking demo with a talented chef from the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op featuring Rustic Gazpacho, plus Sacramento Covered will be on-site to serve as a resource for navigation of the health care system and share CalFresh opportunities; September 14 – 2 nd Saturday Art Walk focus with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods, plus WeWork will be on-site to share information about their new co-working space;

– 2 Saturday Art Walk focus with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods, plus WeWork will be on-site to share information about their new co-working space; September 21 – Sol Collective will offer a fun hands-on activity for kids sponsored by Fulcrum Property, Sacramento Covered will be on-site to serve as a resource for navigation of the health care system and share CalFresh opportunities, plus the inaugural Midtown Mini benefitting Midtown Parks tees off at 4 p.m. at 20 th & K Streets following the Midtown Farmers Market;

– Sol Collective will offer a fun hands-on activity for kids sponsored by Fulcrum Property, Sacramento Covered will be on-site to serve as a resource for navigation of the health care system and share CalFresh opportunities, plus the inaugural Midtown Mini benefitting Midtown Parks tees off at 4 p.m. at 20 & K Streets following the Midtown Farmers Market; September 28 – live music at the market is sponsored by SMUD featuring Mona Villamayor (ranging from acoustic, rhythm & blues, electronic, to classic rock);

“All year long, the Midtown Farmers Market embraces our city’s Farm-to-Fork focus but we have a number of special activities in September that highlight the locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables bursting with flavor, specialty products and gourmet foods,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “We just love to see guests hungry to learn more about where their food comes from and enjoying brunch at our amazing Midtown restaurants. All year long, we believe in providing fresh foods and locally grown items and are committed to feeding culinary curiosity while exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another.”

Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes.

Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown.

For additional transportation information, visit EaseintoMidtown.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit ExploreMidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/exploremidtown and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

*Photo courtesy of Francisco Chavira @francisco_chavira