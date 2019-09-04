National Railroad Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to Take Place on 150th Anniversary of Transcontinental Railroad

Timed to coincide with the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation have partnered with the National Railroad Hall of Fame to induct three figures critical to the line’s completion. With limited seating available, the ceremony will take place in the Museum’s East Theater on Thursday, September 5, at 6 p.m., with a reception to follow.

The National Railroad Hall of Fame honors the men and women of American railroading. In telling their stories, the organization seeks to educate and inspire the public on the role railroads play in building the nation and shaping our future.

The three prestigious awards that will be presented as part of this special induction ceremony at the Railroad Museum include the following:

Lincoln Award Medallion – In honor of President Abraham Lincoln’s vision and signing of the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 (which authorized construction of the line), the prestigious Lincoln Award medallion will be accepted by Alan Lowe, Director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (which is located in Springfield, Illinois).

Union Pacific Award Medallion – The Union Pacific Transcontinental Railroad Worker will honor the engineering feat in constructing the line and the medallion will be accepted by Francisco Castillo, Sr. Director Public Affairs for Union Pacific Railroad.

Central Pacific Award Medallion – The Central Pacific Transcontinental Railroad Worker will also honor the engineering feat in constructing the line and the medallion will be accepted by representatives of the U.S. China Railroad Friendship Association, including descendants of the Central Pacific Transcontinental Railroad workers.

While the special evening event is free to attend, a limited number of tickets are available and interested guests must register in advance via Eventbrite.

For more information about the National Railroad Hall of Fame and to learn about the range of their programming, please visit NRRHoF.org.

For more information about the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation, please call 916-445-0269 or visit CaliforniaRailroad.museum.