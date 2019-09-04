Celebrate California’s Birthday with Cake & Ice Cream at California’s State Capitol

On Monday, September 9, the California State Capitol Museum Volunteer Association once again invites the community to enjoy celebrating California’s 169th birthday, Admission Day, on the north steps of the Capitol Building in Sacramento. Guests will commemorate this birthday with cakes decorated with the California State Seal and topped with delicious ice cream.

California entered the Union on September 9, 1850, becoming the nation’s 31st state, shortly after the advent of the Gold Rush. In addition, guests at the celebration will surely be inspired with a flag presentation by an Armed Forces color guard, and entertainment will be provided by the renowned musical artists, Trio Triceratops. Capitol Museum volunteers dressed in historic costumes will also be in attendance. There’s no better way to acknowledge California becoming our nation’s 31st state than with fanfare, authentic 1850s music, and delicious treats, as well as children’s activities.

There is no charge for this event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit CapitolMuseum.ca.gov.