Home
Events See California

Celebrate California’s Birthday with Cake & Ice Cream at California’s State Capitol

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
1 Min Read
california birthday

On Monday, September 9, the California State Capitol Museum Volunteer Association once again invites the community to enjoy celebrating California’s 169th birthday, Admission Day, on the north steps of the Capitol Building in Sacramento. Guests will commemorate this birthday with cakes decorated with the California State Seal and topped with delicious ice cream.

California entered the Union on September 9, 1850, becoming the nation’s 31st state, shortly after the advent of the Gold Rush. In addition, guests at the celebration will surely be inspired with a flag presentation by an Armed Forces color guard, and entertainment will be provided by the renowned musical artists, Trio Triceratops. Capitol Museum volunteers dressed in historic costumes will also be in attendance. There’s no better way to acknowledge California becoming our nation’s 31st state than with fanfare, authentic 1850s music, and delicious treats, as well as children’s activities.

There is no charge for this event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit CapitolMuseum.ca.gov.

Featured Events

 

    17aug(aug 17)5:00 pm28sep(sep 28)7:30 pmFeaturedBeer Train

    06sep7:30 pm08(sep 8)9:30 pmFeaturedGala Celebration - Broadway Under the Stars

    08sep11:00 am3:00 pmFeaturedDOCO Block Party

    14sep11:00 am4:00 pmFeatured9th Annual Barbera Festival

    14sep6:30 pm10:00 pmFeaturedSplash 2019

    15sep9:00 am3:00 pmFeaturedSacramento Jewish Food Faire

See all >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X
X