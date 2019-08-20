SOS: 311 & Dirty Heads Set Papa Murphy’s Park Ablaze [Photos]

On the same weekend the world commemorated Woodstock’s 50th anniversary, Sounds of Summer—co-headlined by 311 and Dirty Heads—filled Papa Murphy’s Park with the rhythms of long-haired, care-free vibrations. With an introduction to the evening courtesy of Bikini Trill and DREAMERS, Friday’s show was a fully stacked event.

While summer’s heat was just as much in the mix, 311 and Dirty Heads’ Sounds of Summer tour brought some of Sacramento’s most devoted fans to groove in the sounds of reggae-rock, hip-hop, dub, pop and all their infusions.

Kicked off by Los Angeles’ Bikini Trill, the California vibes were well sprung by this funky four-piece band lead by vocalist Lauren Johnson. With a set that included their breakout song “Sticky Trees” and a cover of Grateful Dead’s “Scarlet Begonias,” Bikini Trill made the most of their opening set.

Soon after, DREAMERS’ lead singer Nick Wold would sport his curly pink hair before the rising crowds that surely remember the band’s performance at Concerts in the Park earlier this year. Highlighted by 2016’s “Sweet Disaster” and radio-friendly songs, such as “Fake It Til You Make It” and “Wolves,” this New York trio has definitely set its mark in Sacramento.

By the time Dirty Heads made it on stage the sun was beginning to set and the crowds had filled the first half of Papa Murphy’s Park with ease. “My Sweet Summer” was an early lift for the crowd, while the hour-set flew by with several favorites, including “Your Love,” “Burn Slow,” “Cabin by the Sea” and “Lay Me Down,” which was introduced with an individual shout-out to a lovely couple at the furthest top of the bleachers. While the only thing missing was a fresh body of water, summer felt very much at home with Dirty Heads on stage.

Without wasting a second of stage time, 311 stormed in with the witching “Beautiful Disaster” and a belligerent display of lights. In their 29th year as a band, Nick Hexum (lead vocals/guitar/keyboard), Tim Mahoney (lead guitar), Doug “SA” Martinez (vocals/DJ), Chad Sexton (drums) and Aaron “P-Nut” Wills (bass) have honed in on their stage presence with an invigorating set. From “All Mixed Up,” “Come Original” and “Down,” to the most recent “Stainless,” the 311 fandom was in full force singing and bobbing across the field. While many lamented the absence of “Champagne” on the setlist, the timeless sounds of “Amber” were enough to hold fans into the final minutes of the night.

Check out pictures from Friday night’s show below, and for more information on the Sounds of Summer tour, visit 311.com.

Photos by Cesar Alexander