The Heat is on With Lively Activities at the Midtown Farmers Market

With the heat of summer upon us, the Midtown Association has announced a variety of special offerings and activities happening in August at the popular Midtown Farmers Market. After expanding to two full blocks earlier this year, the market can now accommodate more than 100 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week.

Below is a sampling of highlights that Midtown Farmers Market guests can expect to see and experience this month:

August 10 – 2nd Saturday Art Walk focus with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods;

August 17 – Sol Collective will offer a fun hands-on activity for kids sponsored by Fulcrum Property plus Sacramento Covered will be on-site to serve as a resource for navigation of the health care system and share CalFresh opportunities;

– Sol Collective will offer a fun hands-on activity for kids sponsored by Fulcrum Property plus Sacramento Covered will be on-site to serve as a resource for navigation of the health care system and share CalFresh opportunities; August 24 – shoppers can stock up on nutrients before or after the free Fitness Bootcamp happening that morning from 9 to 10 a.m. with Fitness Rangers at Fremont Park;

– shoppers can stock up on nutrients before or after the free Fitness Bootcamp happening that morning from 9 to 10 a.m. with Fitness Rangers at Fremont Park; August 31 — Live music at the market is sponsored by SMUD and features Dirty Chops Brass Band;

Live music at the market is sponsored by SMUD and features Dirty Chops Brass Band; Ongoing – Each Saturday, Sacramento Area Bike Advocates (SABA) offers complimentary bike valet services and Sacramento Republic FC has an outdoor team store booth available.

“With so many fruits and vegetables at their peak of ripeness in summertime, August is a wonderful time for farmeAurs to share their bounty with those who visit the Midtown Farmers Market,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “We just love to see guests hungry to learn more about where their food comes from and enjoying brunch at our amazing Midtown restaurants. All year long, we believe in providing fresh foods and locally grown items and are committed to feeding culinary curiosity while exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another.”

Presented by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market takes place on 20th Street between J and L streets. Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Market hours change slightly based on the seasons and time of year.

For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit ExploreMidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/exploremidtown and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.