The Alarm w/Modern English & Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel Coming to Ace of Spades

British rock legends The Alarm have been busy the last few years. From 2017 when the band participated in the Vans Warped Tour, to 2018 when it released the album “Equals,” it’s been non-stop action from The Alarm as they make their way to Ace of Spades this Saturday, August 3.

Earlier this year, yet another full-length release came from the alt-rock/new wave veterans, with the title “Sigma.” Considered the sequel to 2018’s “Equals,” the album features original Alarm guitarist Dave Sharp, as well as contributions from Billy Duffy of The Cult. The first single “Blood Red Viral Black” and the accompanying video recently premiered on Classic Rock magazine.

To celebrate the release of “Sigma,” The Alarm have embarked on a 40 city North American tour. Fans can purchase tickets or “Experience Sigma” passes for each date on the tour, which not only include admission to the show, but also early entry for an exclusive pre-show acoustic performance.

As if that weren’t enough, the band’s leader Mike Peters has also recently co-founded the charity Love Hope Strength, an organization hosting bone marrow drives on each stop of the tour, aimed at finding donors for people suffering from Blood Cancer. Peters and the charity have already registered over 200,000 people and located thousands of potential matches.

You can catch The Alarm along with 80s greats Modern English and Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel on the “Sigma LXXXV Tour” this Saturday August 3rd at Ace of Spades. All the three bands are long-time friends and former label mates from the same post-punk 80s scene, which promises this to be a fun night full of energy, dancing, and nostalgia for everyone in attendance.

For more information on the tour, visit TheAlarm.com.