Hot August Nights at DOCO Comes With Free Plaza Activities

Heading into the month of August, DOCO (Downtown Commons) has announced a variety of new and returning pop-up activations on the popular outdoor plaza. The following activities are free and open to the community to experience and enjoy.

Story Time “On the Green” – First Wednesday of Each Month from 2 to 3 p.m. (through September)

In partnership with the Sacramento Public Library, DOCO will continue to host a monthly book reading activity for young children (ages five and under). Location is dependent on weather and other events occurring at Golden 1 Center but will typically take place “On the Green” at the west end of the plaza on the first Wednesday of each month.

(NEW) Yoga “On the Green” – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. (through August)

Powered by 24 Hour Fitness and Yoga & Group X instructor Lisa Togioka, one-hour Yoga “On the Green” classes are scheduled on the main plaza area every Sunday morning through the month of August. Interested participants are encouraged to arrive early, bring their own yoga mat (although some will be available for check-out) and all skill levels are welcome. In addition, Pressed Juicery will offer free juice samples at the conclusion of the class each Sunday (while supplies last).

Second Saturday Activities – 10 a.m. to noon (Year-Round)

In an ongoing partnership with Verge Center for the Arts, children of all ages are encouraged to participate in Second Saturday activities happening each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The hands-on activities change monthly and are designed to make art accessible to everyone. All art supplies are provided complimentary to interested participants (while supplies last). The location will typically take place “On the Green” at the west end of the plaza but is dependent on weather and other events occurring at Golden 1 Center.

(NEW) Elements of STEM – Saturday, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In partnership with Square Root Academy, a local Sacramento-based nonprofit on a mission to engineer equity in STEM education, DOCO will offer a special event focused on the fundamentals of STEM while emphasizing collaborative learning, innovation and academic excellence. A few of the earth, wind and fire activations participants can expect include Reuben’s Tubes, Wind Tunnels and Giant Newtons Cradle. This special event is scheduled to take place on DOCO’s main plaza.



Dance on the Edge “On the Green” – Second Sunday of Each Month – 7 to 10 p.m. (through October)

With a mission to create memorable experiences and help grow the local dance community, DOCO is excited to continue to offer high-energy “Dance on the Edge” Latin dance demos and classes on Second Sunday evenings. Space is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Location is dependent on weather and other events occurring at Golden 1 Center but will typically take place “On the Green” at the west end of the plaza.

All “On the Green” and plaza activities are subject to change (based on weather and other conditions). All event details and calendar announcements can be found on the DOCO Facebook event pages and at DOCOSacramento.com.