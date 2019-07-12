He’s Back! Michael Bublé is All Smiles in Impressive Show

With an infectious energy, a wit for perfect comedic timing and a voice that affirms he is one of the greatest talents in the business, Michael Bublé charmed Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night and proved that when you’re smiling, the whole world smiles with you.

“I come with the perspective that nothing is more important than the moment,” Bublé told a packed crowd, while relishing a living-in-the-moment attitude on his sleeve.

Coming off a four year hiatus to care for his son, who faced an ultimately winning battle with cancer at just three-years-old, Bublé made audiences cheer for all the right reasons as he danced, crooned and grinned his way throughout the night.

Kicking off the show with an upbeat and familiar “Feeling Good,” Bublé and his 34-piece orchestra blasted Golden 1 with songs from his nearly 20-year career, along with hits from his 2018 release ‘Love.’

Listening to Bublé’s voice is impressive enough over the car speakers, but there’s nothing like hearing him live. Emotionally, you go from clapping to laughing to swooning to feeling a reverberation inside you as he belts out notes that consume the entire arena. The anticipation of the high point you know is coming in “My Funny Valentine” and “Cry Me a River” only heightens the excitement of actually hearing him hit the note with such flawless power.

And then there’s Bublé’s engagement with the audience. He is an entertainer second-to-none, and had us laughing before, during, and after songs as he told stories, made jokes, danced along with the beat, and took selfies with phones he grabbed from fan’s hands.

He even got a father-daughter duo in the audience to sing Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” followed by a solo from orchestra-mate Jumaane Smith, a jazz singer and trumpeter who gave an impressive performance of “You’re Nobody ‘Till Somebody Loves You,” while Buble hilariously joined the backup singers.

Though engaging with the audience is a planned part of the show, there’s a spontaneity you know is unique to each city as audiences engage in their own unpredictable way.

In some of the evening’s more quieting moments, Bublé stopped the crowd with a romantic performance of “When I Fall in Love,” a heartfelt nod to service men and women with “Home,” and a tear-jerking dedication to his son with “Forever Now.”

Bublé also encouraged—and succeeded in—getting the audience to get up and dance in twisting fervor as he energetically performed Chuck Berry’s “You Never Can Tell.” It was at the moment he sang a cover of Louis Prima’s “Buona Sera Signorina” that I realized I had spent a good portion of the night smiling from beat to beat, song to song.

Fun filled the arena and it was clear that Bublé is doing what he is meant to do. In short, Bublé was having fun and so were we.

“My life is to bring love to a world who needs it,” he said, seeming as if the last four years have made his purpose in life clear—to travel the world making people smile and, for at least a couple hours, dance our worries away.

Sacramento was one of 10 cities added to his 46-city North American tour followed by an extensive international tour concluding in 2020.

Photos by Phil Kemp