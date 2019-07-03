Midtown Farmers Market’s Got Summertime Sizzles Throughout July

With summer now in full swing, the popular and thriving Midtown Farmers Market has another slew of exciting special activities happening in July. After expanding to two full blocks earlier this year, the market can now accommodate more than 100 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week.

Below is a sampling of highlights that Midtown Farmers Market guests can expect to see and experience this month:

July 6 at 11 a.m. – Cooking demo with Chef Rick Mahan of The Waterboy showcasing a Tomato & Cucumber Salad;

at 11 a.m. – Cooking demo with Chef Rick Mahan of The Waterboy showcasing a Tomato & Cucumber Salad; July 13 – 2 nd Saturday Art Walk focus with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods plus a special JUMP Bike Safety Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

– 2 Saturday Art Walk focus with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods plus a special JUMP Bike Safety Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; July 20 – Sol Collective will offer a fun hands-on activity for kids sponsored by Fulcrum Property;

– Sol Collective will offer a fun hands-on activity for kids sponsored by Fulcrum Property; July 27 – Live music at the market is sponsored by SMUD and features acoustic guitar singer & songwriter Wesley Samms;

– Live music at the market is sponsored by SMUD and features acoustic guitar singer & songwriter Wesley Samms; Ongoing – Each Saturday, Sacramento Area Bike Advocates (SABA) offers complimentary bike valet services and Sacramento Republic FC has an outdoor team store booth available. On the first and third Saturday each month, Sacramento Covered is on-site to serve as a resource for navigation of the health care system and share CalFresh opportunities.

“With so many fruits and vegetables at their peak of ripeness, July is a spectacular time to visit the Midtown Farmers Market,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “We just love to see guests hungry to more about where their food comes from and enjoying brunch at our amazing Midtown restaurants. All year long, we believe in providing fresh foods and locally grown items and are committed to feeding culinary curiosity while exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another.”

Presented by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market takes place on 20th Street between J and L streets. Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Market hours change slightly based on the seasons and time of year.

For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit ExploreMidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/exploremidtown and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.