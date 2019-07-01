DOCO Announces Hard Rock Shop Storefront to Open July 1

Downtown Commons (DOCO) has announced a new Hard Rock Shop storefront will open on the main plaza at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1. Timed to lead up to the fall opening of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, this first-time, multi-use retail store will be located in a 2,100-square foot space.

“We are excited to welcome the Rock Shop to DOCO,” said Christi Woodards, DOCO general manager. “We are always looking for innovative and unique retail activation opportunities that offer fun and memorable new experiences to our valued guests.”

Known as “the Rock Shop,” the store will be similar to its brethren Rock Shops available at Hard Rock properties around the world, offering a diverse selection of popular Hard Rock merchandise, such as hats, sweatshirts, t-shirts, golf attire, pins and more.

However, this retail shop will also have some unique offerings that rock, like serving as a satellite employment center for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain property and also allowing visitors to register for the Wild Card rewards card, the official player loyalty program of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain.

Everyone who signs up at the shop or online at HardRockHotelSacramento.com will receive a commemorative Wild Card in the mail prior to opening. There will also be a special promotion on July 8 – the first 100 people (21 years and older) who sign up for a Wild Card at the Rock Shop will receive free Rock Shop merchandise.

“The Rock Shop® is a core element to the Hard Rock brand, and we are thrilled to open one here in DOCO to give the public a chance to interact and learn more about our new property before it opens, ” said Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. “We welcome everyone to come in and explore all that we have to offer.”

The Wild Card loyalty program will allow players to enjoy “authentic experiences that rock” at the new Sacramento gaming property or online at the Hard Rock Social Gaming platform while giving them the chance to accumulate loyalty points. The free Hard Rock Social Gaming platform is an online social gaming portal that allows everyone to experience the fun and exhilaration of being at a Hard Rock casino from across the world on their mobile device or computer. Players with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain selected as their casino on the site will have the chance to win real-world prizes through regular sweepstakes promotions exclusively for Sacramento.

For more information, visit DOCOScramento.com and/or HardRockHotelSacramento.com.