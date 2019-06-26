Ali Youssefi Project Announces First Initiative: An “Artist in Residency Program”

The Ali Youssefi Project – established by his family to honor the memory of the late Sacramento developer and visionary Ali Youssefi – is now accepting applications for a new and invaluable “Artist in Residency Program” that will debut publicly this fall, in partnership with Verge Center for the Arts.

Designed to create meaningful opportunities for inspired artists by providing much-needed financial support, the program will benefit two talented artists (one local, one from outside the regional area) to receive free studio space at Verge Center for the Arts, a $500 monthly stipend and a coveted solo exhibition at the Center. The selected artist from outside the region will also receive a furnished live-in studio apartment at WAL (Warehouse Artist Lofts) that will include free utilities and Wi-Fi for three to six months.

“We started the Ali Youssefi Project as a way to continue Ali’s important work and to reinforce his devotion to this city that he loved so much,” said Ladi Youssefi, sister and Ali Youssefi Project Co-Founder. “We are excited to partner with Verge for our first initiative: the ‘Artist in Residency Program.’ This program is just the beginning as we want to continue what he started by funding other projects that uplift and amplify Sacramento and beyond.”

The “Artist in Residency Program” is the first in a series of initiatives to be launched by the Ali Youssefi Project that was funded through contributions by generous donors following the untimely death of Ali Youssefi, a proud Sacramentan, humanitarian and deep lover of the arts. Even though he passed away at the young age of 35, Ali was very instrumental in many high-profile projects and activations in Sacramento’s urban core, including WAL (Warehouse Artists Lofts), the redevelopment of the 700 block of K Street and apartments on the 800 block of K & L Streets, to name a few.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Youssefi family to honor Ali’s legacy with the new ‘Artist in Residency Program’ that gives, both local and national artists, meaningful support as they create work and contribute to the Sacramento art scene,” said Liv Moe, Founding Director, Verge Center for the Arts. “Our goal is to further Ali’s belief in dreaming big and finding a way to make it happen. We are looking forward to growing this project and our continued partnership with the Ali Youssefi Project.”

The call for artists is open now through August 5. Applications will be reviewed and selected by a panel of arts professionals along with members of the Ali Youssefi Project. The two selected artists will be announced in early September.

The Ali Youssefi Project is managed by Verge Center for the Arts, a 501c3 charitable entity, and tax-deductible donations are being accepted to help fund future initiatives.

To learn more about or donate to the Ali Youssefi Project, or to apply for the “Artist in Residency Program,” visit AliYoussefiProject.com.

To connect with and stay informed about new developments and announcements, follow the Ali Youssefi Project on social media: Instagram @aliyoussefiproject, Facebook @aliyoussefiproject and on Twitter @youssefiproject.