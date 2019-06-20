Home
Railroad Museum Partners with Science Friday for a S.T.E.A.M. Focused Evening with Cephalopods

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
science friday

As part of an ongoing effort to incorporate S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) inspired elements into Museum exhibits, activities and events, California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation are partnering with Science Friday and Capital Public Radio for a family-friendly evening filled with jet propulsion and locomotion on Friday, June 21.

Produced by the Science Friday Initiative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the public’s access to science and scientific information, Science Friday is a dynamic and entertaining radio show that airs across the U.S. The popular program covers science-related topics ranging from the outer reaches of space to the tiniest microbes in our bodies.

Visitors to the Railroad Museum will be entertained by hosts Ezra David Romero from Capital Public Radio and Danielle Dana from Science Friday for a cinematic evening focused on cephalopods (squids and octopuses). Following special screenings of short science film documentaries, Richard Ross from the Steinhart Aquarium will provide guests with an intriguing glimpse into his Secret Home Lab, where he has been caring for octopuses for nearly 10 years. Plus, guest will learn all about squid locomotion with Diana H. Li from Stanford University.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for this special Science Friday evening event that starts with a self-guided tour and cephalopod-focused scavenger hunt before the program and film screenings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 per person and are available at ScienceFriday.com/cephalopod-movie-night-sacramento.

For more information about Science Friday, please visit ScienceFriday.com.

For more information about the California State Railroad Museum and Foundation, please call 916-323-9280 or visit CaliforniaRailroad.museum.

Photo by Antonella Lombardi

About the author

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

