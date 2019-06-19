B Street Theatre Champions New Comedies

On stage at B Street Theatre right now is “The Forever Question,” a comedy about how and why a young couple chooses to have a baby (or two, or three). Written by James Christy, the thought-provoking comedy was the winner of last year’s B Street Theatre’s New Comedies Festival, where more than 80 playwrights entered the 2018 contest.

The prize is a full-fledged production on the B Street Mainstage with a professional cast. In this case it’s Peter Story and Dana Brooke, two consummate actors who play Mike and Carolyn. They also play a slew of other characters, including his and her mothers, all with the donning of a scarf or a sweater.

The set is a riot of color and stuffed animals (which will be donated to local children’s services after the run) and cleverly placed props, including coffee cups, the telephone and more. Samantha Reno designed the incredibly clever set and B Street Associate Artistic Director Lyndsay Burch directed it.

The first act of “The Forever Question” is hilarious as we meet the two likable young people and accept and understand their confusion about whether to have a second child.

The second act, however, turns dark with a family tragedy that, forces the couple to consider — not so much their mortality — as their legacy. This results in an ending that draws a laugh from the audience but raises a couple of uncomfortable thoughts.

“The Forever Question” plays at The Sofia, 2700 Capitol Ave. Tuesdays to Sundays through July 14. Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 9 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $33 to $47.

For more information, call (916) 443-5300 or go to BStreetTheatre.org.

New Comedies Festival in Final Stages

Sometime over a year ago B Street Theatre Producing Director Buck Busfield was complaining about a dearth of new comedies to produce in the next season. B Street, after all, prides itself on presenting new and relevant comic plays.

Associate Artistic Director Lyndsay Burch suggested they sponsor a play-writing contest, the winner of which would have his or her play given a full professional theatrical presentation. Burch created and organized the festival, which drew approximately 80 submissions in 2018. This year, there were more than 800 submissions. The winner of that first contest, “The Forever Question” by James Christy is on the Mainstage at B Street now through July 14.

But upstairs at B Street, the four finalists of this year’s New Comedy Contest are getting staged reading as B Street staff and some theatergoers will choose this year’s winner.

The plays and their reading times for the week are as follows:

“How To Conquer America: A Mostly True History of Yogurt” by David Myers at 5 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Proclivity for Kiting” by Jacob T. Zack, 5 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday.

“Golden” by Peter Manos at 9 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

“Teen Dad” by Adrienne Dawes at 9 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $12 per reading or $40 for a Festival Pass which includes one reading of each of the four plays.

Photo courtesy of B Street Theatre