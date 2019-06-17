Doubling the Dose at Sonoma Harvest Music Festival

With a new level of musical pairings, the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival returns to take over the Sonoma Valley this year for two weekends of historic performances. Between September 14 & 15 and 21 & 22, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Death Cab for Cutie and Chvrches will respectively highlight each day of the festival on the historic grounds of the B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen, Sonoma County.

In sticking to its sweet recipe, Sonoma Harvest Music Festival will not stray from its intimate experience, as only five acts will perform on a single main stage during each day of the festival. Supporting the most-excellent headliners, weekend one will also feature the likes of Iration, CeeLo Green, Mandolin Orange and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. Meanwhile, weekend two will bring Walk the Moon, Silversun Pickups and Cold War Kids to the vineyard, among others.

Pat Roney, CEO/Founder of Vintage Wine Estates, purchased the B.R. Cohn Winery in 2015 with hopes of bringing legendary musical performances back to Sonoma County.

“B.R. Cohn Winery has a longstanding music heritage and live music is in our DNA,” said Roney in a press release. “We are thrilled to now have two weekends of incredible music in our beautiful natural amphitheater overlooking Olive Hill Vineyard.”

Of course, a festival in wine country would not be complete without a proper spirit selection and culinary pairings, for which B.R. Cohn will be the main wine selection of the festival. In addition, local favorites Lagunitas, Barrel Brothers, 101 North Brewing Co. and Sonoma Springs Brewing Co. will be on hand to supply the drafts. Moreover, hand-raised oysters will be available via the Hog Island Oyster Co., seasonal farm-to-table options will be offered via The Farmer’s Wife and Zazu Kitchen + Farm will be striving to reinvent itself after a devastating flood in Sebastopol closed their shop’s doors earlier this year.

For a full list of culinary and beverage options, visit SonomaHarvestMusicFestival.com/vendors.

Produced by BottleRock Presents, single day general admission and VIP festival passes are now available, as well as individual weekend passes and a complete two-weekend festival pass. Portions of all profits will benefit the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation.

For more information on Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, visit SonomaHarvestMusicFestival.com.