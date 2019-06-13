Porter Robinson’s Second Sky Festival to Benefit Malawi Fund Against Cancer via Live Stream

World-renowned electronic music producer Porter Robinson will introduce Second Sky Festival, his inaugural music festival, with a special ‘World Live’ performance at the Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland, California this June 15 & 16. As tickets sold out within minutes for his only ‘Worlds Live’ performance scheduled for 2019, the entire performance will be live streamed via Twitch, in support of the Robinson Malawi Fund against cancer.

Since releasing his ‘Worlds’ album in 2014, Robinson has been able to create a world where his fans can get lost in the music, and festival, with a personal Robinson flair. He will be opening the festival as Virtual Self, his alter ego, and closing out the festival with his highly anticipated ‘Worlds Live’ show.

Other Second Sky Fest performers include Madeon (DJ set), Cashmere Cat, G Jones (who is only playing on June 15) and many more artists carefully curated by Porter Robinson.

“Perhaps the biggest reason I wanted to do @secondskyfest was to create a place where all my favorite music coexists,” tweeted Robinson, when announcing the festival. “If you’re going (even if you’re not!) i really recommend getting familiar with these artists.”

On June 7, Robinson announced that Second Sky Festival will be hosting a booth to share information and accept donations for the Robinson Malawi Fund against cancer. Robinson’s younger brother Mark was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called Burkitt lymphoma in 2016. Fortunately, Mark has survived and is now 100% cancer free, but Robinson is taking his platform to shed light on the fact that kids in Malawi do not have the same medical resources in the US.

The survival rate for Burkitt lymphoma in the US is 90% or higher, but for kids in Malawi the survival rate can be as low as about 29%. Robinson is hoping to raise at least $50,000 at the festival for the Robinson Malawi Fund Against Cancer. In addition, Goldenvoice and Robinson are donating one dollar from each ticket sale and contributions from the festival’s online live stream.

For more information on the Robinson Malawi Fund against cancer, visit RobinsonMalawiFund.org.

The live stream for Second Sky Festival will begin on Saturday, June 15 at 4:00 PM PST. You can watch it via Twitch, here.

Photo by Tori Kobayashi