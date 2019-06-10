Coastal Beauty

“The sun broke free from rainy skies just as it neared the dusk’s horizon, putting quite the show. Low clouds hugged the Mendocino coast and higher clouds moved along in the pink evening sky. By the time the sun set just 30 minutes later, nearly every cloud disappeared and the ocean’s big blue sky sunk into nightfall.” – Photographer Bethany Harris
- Harris Center for the Arts
- 10 College Parkway, Folsom, CA 95630
- Mike Torres Band
- Brodie Stewart
- Hot for Teachers
- 1120 Rodeo Way , Sacramento, CA 95819
- 1120 Rodeo Way , Sacramento, CA 95819
- B Street Theatre at the Sofia
- 2700 Capitol Ave., Sacramento, CA 95816
12jun8:00 pm8:00 pmFeaturedJennifer Lopez: It's My Party
Jennifer López is an American actress, singer, dancer and producer. In 1991, López began appearing as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color, where she remained a regular until she decided to pursue an acting career in 1993. López ventured into the music industry with her debut studioalbum On the 6 (1999), which helped propel the Latin pop movement in American music. With the simultaneous release of her second studio album J.Lo and her romantic comedy The Wedding Planner in 2001, López became the first
(Wednesday) 8:00 pm - 8:00 pm
547 L St, Sacramento, CA 95814
14jun5:00 pm9:00 pmFeaturedConcerts in the Park: The Cripple Creek Band
Press play into summer at Concerts in the Park presented by Dignity Health Sacramento in Downtown Sac! Grab a cold beer, a bite to eat from a local food truck, and rock out to tunes of local and nationally touring bands. Come early and stay late in Downtown Sac!
Tonight, on the main stage:
The Mill at Broadway DJ stage:
(Friday) 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nicole Grialou
980 9th Street, Suite 200
14jun8:00 pm9:30 pmFeaturedC.S. Lewis Onstage: The Most Reluctant Convert
Awarding-winning actor Max McLean presents his acclaimed portrayal of C.S. Lewis in The Most Reluctant Convert. The play is an exploration of Lewis’s dramatic conversion from determined atheist to vibrant Christian apologist.
Awarding-winning actor Max McLean presents his acclaimed portrayal of C.S. Lewis in The Most Reluctant Convert. The play is an exploration of Lewis’s dramatic conversion from determined atheist to vibrant Christian apologist.
TheaterMania says McLean delivers an “uncannily spot-on performance!” The Chicago Sun-Times calls it “Bristling, Provocative, Highly Entertaining!” And The Weekly Standard writes “McLean delivers a performance that is worthy of its subject…a story about an immensely creative mind arriving at the threshold of faith.”
80 minutes with no intermission. The performance is followed by a post-show discussion with Max McLean. Age Recommendation: Recommended for ages 13 and older. Children under age 4 not admitted.
Individual dates & times:
June 14th- 8:00 PM
June15th – 4:00 PM
For tickets and more information visit www.cslewisonstage.com
(Friday) 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
15jun10:00 am7:00 pmFeaturedIsleton Summer Festival
Head over to the Isleton Summer Festival for shopping, food trucks, crawdads, beer gardens, and bands that will make you want to get up and dance!
Live music performers:
Brought to you by the Isleton Foundation, this event celebrates all things unique to NorCal!
(Saturday) 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Main Street, Isleton, CA 95641
15jun6:00 pm9:00 pmFeaturedPops in the Park (IdeaTeam)
Head to East Sacramento and South Natomas for the 28th year of Pops in the Park. Expect a rockin’ lineup, great food, a new beer vendor and Bogle wine. This yearly event is a fundraiser for our under-funded neighborhood parks.
Hear IdeaTeam on June 15!
Pops in the Park is a family-friendly outdoor concert series brought to you by City Councilmember Jeff Harris.
(Saturday) 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
1120 Rodeo Way , Sacramento, CA 95819
15jun7:00 pm9:00 pmFeaturedSonoMusette: Music of 20th Century Paris
SonoMusette recaptures the moody, melancholic sound and spirit of mid twentieth-century Paris. Inspired by the great performers of the era, such as Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, and Django Reinhardt along with contemporary artists such as Zaz and Patrick Bruel. This music has retained its power to charm and transport audiences, and SonoMusette taps that nostalgia with artistry in vocals and instrumentation.
The band features French chanteuse Mimi Pirard whose renditions of these timeless French classics provide a freshness and excitement that is contemporary, yet faithful to the spirit and tradition of the original versions. Few singers are capable of doing justice to Piaf and Brel, and even fewer can match Pirard’s mesmerizing interpretations and powerful delivery.
The band is comprised of period instrumentation featuring Robert Lunceford – accordion, Isaac Vandeveer – guitar and bass, Jan Martinelli – upright bass and piano, and Richard Andrews on drums.
(Saturday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm