5 Marketing Ideas for Amazing Growth

It’s estimated that there will be around 14,000 new franchises were established in 2018. How, then, do you make yours stand out in the crowd?

It’s hard, whether or not the franchise you chose is one of the most popular or a lesser-known brand.

Fortunately, with these franchise marketing ideas, you can start to see amazing growth in a short period of time.

1. THINK LOCAL

No matter how many commercials go out for your franchise from the corporate company, you will have to find your own way to reach out to people locally.

Imagine what would happen if someone wants a product from a commercial but doesn’t know your location exists. You certainly wouldn’t get any sales from the corporate advertisements.

Find ways to reach out to your surrounding community. Host fundraisers or other events that impact the people that live nearby.

2. USE WHAT YOU HAVE

More than likely, you received plenty of advertising materials from your franchisor, so don’t forget to use them!

You may even get a marketing budget from the corporation that you can use to make your own budget stretch even further. Before you start any campaigns, carefully go over the rules regarding advertising to be sure you’re staying within their guidelines.

3. CHECK OUT THE COMPETITION

This is one of the most important things you can do for your business. To beat the competition, you need to know what they’re doing so you can do all that and more.

Here are a few simple things you can do to learn about your competition:

Look at their reviews online to see what their customers are saying about them.

Go to their store and see how things are laid out and how things work.

Observe the front door for at least an hour and count how many customers leave, and how much stuff they leave with.

Do a background check on the business.

Look at their website.

4. GROW YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE

A single post going viral can boost your business faster than you can imagine. Pick the best social media platform to reach your target customers, and start posting.

This is a great way for you not only to make your business known to people but also to interact with customers which helps to create repeat business. Be sure to make posts interesting with images to improve sharability.

5. IMPROVE YOUR WEBSITE

You should already have a website for your business. If not, get one immediately. Then, you can work on improving it so as many people as possible find it when looking for local businesses.

Here are some simple ways to improve your website to bring in more business:

Optimize your site for mobile users.

Be sure that it looks professional and modern.

Start and regularly update a blog to rank high in Google for various keywords.

Follow SEO (Search Engine Optimization) strategies for all pages to improve ranking.

Claim your listing on review websites and add your website to them.

BONUS TIP: OUTSOURCE YOUR FRANCHISE MARKETING

We have a number of franchise marketing options that can help you quickly and easily reach out to new customers to grow your business. Contact us today for more information about what we can do for you.