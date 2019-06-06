Native Culture, SacPride and More to See at Second Saturday Art Walk Stops

Midtown Sacramento is an exciting Second Saturday Art Walk destination where local art galleries and other participating businesses collaborate to host a popular evening open house each second Saturday of the month. Second Saturday guests enjoy viewing art exhibits, participating in hands-on activities, meeting local artists, sampling food and wine, listening to live music and more.

On Saturday, June 8, a sampling of the offerings presented by Midtown galleries and businesses include:

Art of Toys (1126 18th Street) – presents the final day of the popular and creative “Robots” show. Plus, the whole family will have fun with art and toy robots with a hands-on art activity out front that is free for all ages from 5:30 until dark.

The Art Studios (1727 I Street) — celebrates their 23rd “Artiversary” with a special anniversary show and complimentary cake for Second Saturday guests. Currently home to 14 resident painters, sculptors, potters, photographers, and glass and ceramic artists, The Art Studios is one of the oldest artist collectives in Sacramento and has been home to scores of new and established artists over the years.

Broad Room (2311 S Street Unit 3) – highlights the launch of the Dream Broad zine, a publication that believes in the power of a woman’s imperial creative nature. Through the voices of many, everyone is invited to come together to share in this great artistic collaboration featuring artists of all realms. Community members are invited to the free launch party from 3 to 6 p.m.; please RSVP via Eventbrite.

First United Methodist Church (2100 J St) – proudly hosts 20 local artists who will share their inspiring and unique works using varying mediums. Plus, complimentary refreshments and entertainment will be provided to Second Saturday guests.

Hacker Lab Midtown and Artists of Sacramento (2533 R Street) — invites guests to take in a dazzling display of LGBTQ+ Pride at Technicolor Circus. With performance art, music, food, vendors, vibrant gallery pieces, and technology infused installations, guests can immerse themselves in the ultimate #SacPride after party.

Kennedy Gallery (1931 L Street) – presents “Spirit Nation: Celebrating Our Native Culture” with extended hours on Second Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Long before John Sutter stepped foot in Gold Country, the Sacramento Valley was home to a proud and diverse culture of native peoples. During the month of June, the artists at Kennedy Gallery will celebrate the rich, everlasting legacy of our Native Americans with the special exhibit.

Tim Collom Gallery (915 20th Street) – showcases creative works by painter Jay Welden on Second Saturday. His solo exhibition of landscape and figure paintings entitled “Following the Paint” runs through July 3.

TRUE, a WEAVE Boutique (1900 K Street) – features singer/songwriter Mark Eric Larson who will play songs from his newly released album, “Somethin’ Like That”, from 4 to 5 p.m. Also, the store will offer interested shoppers a 30 percent discount along with complimentary light snacks from 4 to 7 p.m.

Viewpoint Photographic Art Center (2015 J Street, Suite 101) – features a number of talented photographers and their compelling works, including Peter Sutherland: Fotographic Phictions, Blaise Tobia: Slight Perturbations of the Surface and Reese Metzger: 16 Hours Ahead—Images of Western Australia.

For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit Exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.