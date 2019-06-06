Midtown’s Sutter District Presents “Gather: Movies at the Fort” This Summer

After a successful first season of free outdoor movie nights in Midtown that launched last year, the Sutter District gets set to present “Gather: Movies at the Fort” happening this summer on the exterior grounds of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park.

The fun and free monthly outdoor movie program is presented by Midtown’s Sutter District restaurants and Sutter Health and in partnership with Unseen Heroes, California State Parks and Friends of Sutter’s Fort. The evening event begins at 5 p.m. with a spirited DJ, beer, wine & cocktails (for ages 21 and over), a relaxing Lounge area, a lively Art Market, and the family-friendly movies start at sundown on the historic walls on the west and east sides of Sutter’s Fort (corner of 26th & L Streets & corner of 28th & L Streets).

Expanding on the offerings from last summer and with a heightened interest in activating Midtown Parks in exciting and innovative ways, two popular movies will be presented on each themed movie night. The upcoming films that will be shown as part of the “Gather: Movies at the Fort” in Midtown’s Sutter District include the following:

Saturday, June 8 (80’s theme) – “The Goonies” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

– “The Goonies” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” Saturday, July 13 (90’s theme) – “Jurassic Park” and “A League of Their Own”

– “Jurassic Park” and “A League of Their Own” Saturday, August 10 (00’s theme) – “The Fast & the Furious” and “Mean Girls”

– “The Fast & the Furious” and “Mean Girls” Saturday, September 14 (10’s theme) – “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” and “Zootopia”

The community is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to set up on the grassy areas outside Sutter’s Fort. Also, a number of food options will be available (for purchase) on-site each movie night including a concession stand with local popcorn makers and a special food menu created by Sutter District restaurants.

“We’re thrilled to expand our summer outdoor movie program to offer two free, family-friendly movies each month in Midtown,” said Emily Baime Michaels, executive director of the Midtown Association. “Given our already robust offering of events and activities, free movie showings on the iconic walls of Sutter’s Fort provide yet another signature experience to encourage the community to visit and linger longer in our amazing district.”

For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, visit ExploreMidtown.org.

For more information specifically about Midtown Parks, visit MidtownParks.org.