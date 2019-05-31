Smokin’ Grooves 2019 is History in the Making

In its second year since reincarnating from the mid-90s, the Smokin’ Grooves music festival that once broke barriers for hip-hop and R&B returns to the Queen Mary Events Park in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, June 15. With Usher, Ella Mai, Erykah Badu, Common and T-Pain among the headliners, this year’s festival is bringing together some of today’s most beloved artists with a few of history’s most celebrated.

Appropriately hosted by Soulection Radio’s Joe Kay, whose “future beats, eclectic soul, forgotten gems and timeless sounds” motto has come to define a new generation of music hounds, Smokin’ Grooves has curated an essential lineup for its fans.

Following the announcement of a potential ‘Confessions II’ album coming in the near future, Grammy Award-winning singer Usher tops the lineup with his only scheduled festival appearance of 2019. As the original ‘Confessions’ album went on to define a decade of R&B hits, his Smokin’ Grooves set promises to take fans all the way back to the days when “You Make Me Wanna…,” “U Don’t Have to Call” and “Burn” were on heavy rotation.

With Erykah Badu and Common performing individual sets on the day of the festival, hopes of seeing the two perform their Grammy Award-winning song “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop)” is enough to send some fans into a blissful delusion. Meanwhile, fellow Grammy Award-winning singer Ella Mai will be amongst the most anticipated acts of the festival as she brings her self-titled debut album to the shores of Queen Mary.

In addition, rising artists Kari Faux, Maverick Sabre, Mac Ayres, Ari Lennox and Summer Walker will be introducing themselves to many of fans who have yet to experience their refreshing soundscapes live.

While T-Pain and The-Dream are likely to show off their vocal prowess on the R&B peak, Slum Village and The Pharcyde will showcase some hip-hop history during their respective sets, as Twista blends the two genres in his own legendary way.

By the time Smokin’ Grooves passes this year, each artist on the lineup will have a new level added to their legend. Events as special as this are rare to come by, and it should be noted that the Southern California air will only incite the energy these artists have worked diligently to establish. Just as one wishes they could have attended the earliest installments of this festival in the 90s, the future will surely grace the memories of all who attend this year’s celebration.

To view the full lineup, purchase tickets and read more information on Smokin’ Grooves, visit SmokinGroovesFest.com.