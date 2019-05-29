Discovering the History of Local Mexican American Baseball at the Center for Sacramento History

The Center for Sacramento History will present a special Speaker Series event about the history of baseball and the overlooked history of the local Mexican American sports community on Thursday evening, May 30, at 7 p.m. Operating as the official repository for the archival records for the City and County of Sacramento, the Center also presents an ongoing Speaker Series focused on a wide range of fascinating topics connected to the Sacramento region.

For the upcoming Speaker Series about America’s favorite pastime, Dr. Mark Ocegueda, Assistant Professor of U.S. and Mexican History at California State University, Sacramento, will deliver a compelling presentation based on his recent released photo-documentary book titled Mexican American Baseball in Sacramento. Organized baseball in California can be traced back to the Gold Rush, with Mexican American baseball documented back to the 1870s.

Proud to come from an immigrant family, the award-winning Dr. Ocegueda is a first-generation college student and his research and teaching interests include Chicanx Latinx history, race and ethnicity, immigration, urban history, public history, sports and recreation, and exploring how scholars can engage academic work with communities of color.

The special Speaker Series focused on baseball and the Mexican-American sports community will take place at the Center for the Sacramento History (551 Sequoia Pacific Blvd. in Sacramento) and is open to the public.

Tickets cost $15 for general admission, $12 for members and students, and are available by calling 916-808-7059 or by visiting CenterforSacramentoHistory.org.