Summer Camps, Classes and Community Offerings at Sacramento Museums

From learning about artistry, aviation or even deep space, a number of Sacramento area museums and destinations are offering unique classes, camps and activities for kids this summer. Space is limited, camps are already filling up fast and parents are encouraged to connect with the individual museum(s) of interest to explore availability.

A number of the 2019 summer camps, classes and activities offered by Sacramento area museums include the following:

– The Aerospace Museum is offering an ACE Academy Summer Camp June 17-21 where participants (ages 13-18) will have the opportunity to meet aviation professionals, learn the basics of flight planning and aviation history, explore the physics of flight, take field trips to various of airports and aviation-related sites, pilot an aircraft in a flight simulator, and take an orientation flight in a single engine aircraft. To find out more details about this exciting camp led by two Southwest Airlines pilots and/or to register, visit AerospaceCA.org/ace.

– The Crocker’s high-quality, full-day art camps are designed to support campers (ages 5-6 and 7-9) as they explore, imagine, experiment and create. Camps, which start on June 17 and continue into early August, focus on process over product and of participants an opportunity to explore diverse subjects and materials through the Museum’s renowned collection and special exhibitions. Campers develop friendships and critical thinking skills through looking at, talking about, and creating art. For more details and/or register, visit CrockerArt.org/camps2019.

— Fairytale Town offers 27 exciting and educational summer camps for children ages 4 – 6 and 7 – 9. Each week-long camp is designed for a specific age group and features a unique theme, including visual and theatre arts, literature, puppetry, animals, gardening and more! Children can explore new areas of interest or dive deeper into their favorite topic. For more information or to register, visit FairytaleTown.org.

If your kids (ages 8-10) love the outdoors, getting dirty and having fun, consider enrolling them in the Center’s nature camp for fun activities and crafts about the natural world around us. With a half-day summer camp scheduled June 10-14, participants will enjoy hands-on experiences with plants and learn fun facts about the fascinating animals that live in our community. For more information and/or to register, visit this link (click on “Register” then “Specialty Camps): Roseville.ca.us/cms/One.

– Powerhouse summer camps (targeted to 2 to 6 graders) combine innovative science projects, creative challenges, outdoor games and, of course, lots of fun. Starting on June 10 and continuing into early August, summer camp themes revolve around central concepts such as space, nature and general science with titles such as Whodunit? CSI 2019, Mission Blast-Off: Escape from Mars!, Hacking 101: Where Science & Technology Collide, Prehistoric Life: On Land, In Air and Under the Sea, Robots and Rovers: Space Exploration Through Time, and Lights, Camera, Action: Summer Science Blockbusters. For more details and/or register, visit PowerhouseSC.org/summer-camps.

The Museum offers a variety of summer camps starting in June and continuing into August that take place at three locations including the Laguna Town Hall in Elk Grove, Hagan Park in Rancho Cordova and at the Museum also in Rancho Cordova. Camps appeal to various ages with topics that include the following: Drama-Rama Theater Play Camp, JurassiCamp, Art Studio Camp, Ocean Explorers Camp, Story Factory Camp, Outer Space Camp, Global Art Camp, Cooking Around the World Camp and Concoction Lab Camp. To find out more details and/or register, please visit SacKids.org/camps.

– The Museum is proud to offer fun and history-rich summer camps through the month of July. Camps include a theater based camp, History Live!, a Sacramento history centered camp, Gold Fever!, and a camp all about archaeology, Dig It!, that will engage, stimulate, and captivate young minds. Plus, all summer camp participants will visit Old Sacramento museums, state historic parks and local historic sites as part of the memorable experience. To find out more details and/or register, visit SacHistoryMuseum.org/2019-history-camp.

– The Zoo offers a series of summer camps and classes from June through August that are very popular and sell out quickly. The camps and classes are targeted by age (K-12 grades) and take place in an exciting atmosphere that allows camp counselors a unique opportunity to reach kids and inspire them to care about wildlife, wild spaces and learn how to help protect them. To find out more details and/or register, visit SacZoo.org/education/camps.

–The Center is excited to offer three themed studio camp weeks per age group (kids ages 6-9 and 10-13) that start on June 17 and continue into August. Topics include Immersive Space: Installation Art, Paper Mache Creatures: Puppets & Alebrijes, and Art on the Walls: Murals. The summer camps are designed to introduce and foster a love for the arts through hands-on activities, instruction and exploration. For more details or register, visit VergeArt.com/classes/kidscamp2019/.

