An Intimate Weekend at Lightning in a Bottle

Lightning in a Bottle (LIB), had a change of scenery after calling Bradley, CA, home for four years. The Do Lab hosted LIB at their new home, Buena Vista Lake, over May 8-13.

The new location is about a four hour drive down I-5 from Sacramento, and provided a much more intimate and accessible camping experience for attendees. Around 18,000 attendees showed up for the five day extravaganza with smiles on their face and their hearts open.

Buena Vista Lake provided a flatter and more accessible terrain for attendees, making the camping experience a lot less physically taxing than the previous venue. The park was filled with lots of grassy areas, trees to provide shade and a lakeshore where many attendees took their swimming floaties out to enjoy the water.

This year’s music lineup featured Flying Lotus’s 3-D musical experience, Big Gigantic, Disclosure, Toro y Moi, Elohim, Gramatik, Lane 8 and many more artists. Lightning in a Bottle’s musical lineups fuses the perfect music festival headliners with emerging talent.

Festival producers don’t necessarily focus on booking big names, but rather spend their time carefully curating music stages giving each one its own personality. The Lightning Stage is home to more well-known artists who play electronic and live shows. The Woogie is known for hosting primarily house and techno music acts. The Thunder Stage reigns has the heaviest hitting stage with bass music dominating the musical lineup.

But the festival is much more than a music festival, it’s a healing and creative incubator. Festivals expand into camping experiences in order to allow the attendee to feel immersed in the world they’ve created. Lightning in a Bottle, is special because it creates a more intimate experience than most music festivals.

A big part of attending LIB, is checking out live art performances, yoga classes, healing experiences and so much more that can get your creative juices flowing. So whether you’re looking to check out electronic dance music or looking for a new experience, this could be the festival for you.

If you are considering on attending the festival next year, Lightning in a Bottle is providing early release dates for tickets at discounted rates. Make sure to make the Lightning Loyalty Early Access date on your calendar, May 10 at 10:00 AM PST, as well as the Super Early Bird Sale the next day, June 1 at 10:00 AM PST.

Keep on scrolling for photos from our adventure at this year’s Lightning in a Bottle, a perfect getaway for the creative soul.

