“Midtown Love’s” Annual Celebration Returns With a Local Splash

Complete with mermaids and “mer-men” lounging in the outdoor pool along with spirited drag queens browsing about, the Midtown Association is all set to present the annual celebration of “Midtown Love” on Thursday evening, May 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the iconic Faces Nightclub.

The unique event is designed to showcase the dynamic and eclectic vibe that makes Midtown the center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core while providing an opportunity to network with many of Midtown’s key influencers, business owners and involved community members.

The memorable celebration will be highlighted by a variety of live entertainment, including music by talented local musicians, dance performances by Sac Dance Lab, a captivating live art/painting experience by local artist Alyse Porzio, plus a spirited lip sync battle featuring local individuals as they participate in a fierce but friendly competition. The event will also offer an incredible night of dancing and a roaming photo booth that offers a perfect backdrop for memorable photos.

“Midtown Love” guests will also enjoy cocktails, bountiful sampling of some of Midtown’s most popular restaurants and eating establishments – such as Canon, Creamy’s by Cayla Jordan, The Golden Bear, The Limelight Bar & Café, Nekter Juice Bar and Paragary’s Midtown – along with a chance to win great prizes.

“We look forward to continuing our fantastic ‘Midtown Love’ tradition,” said Emily Baime Michaels, executive director of the Midtown Association. “Together with our amazing partners, we’ve created a sensational not-to-be-missed event. And, Faces Nightclub is the perfect venue for this event designed to showcase what makes the district so very special and unique.”

“Midtown Love” tickets cost $49 per person in advance or $55 at the door (if still available). A limited number of tickets are available and guests are encouraged to purchase them online in advance at eventbrite.com/e/midtown-love. Free parking will be provided for event attendees on either level of the parking garage located nearby at 2015 L Street.

For more information about “Midtown Love” visit, ExploreMidtown.org/ma-annual-gala.