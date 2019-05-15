A New Century of PGA Championship Coming to Harding Park in 2020

As fans get ready for the 2019 PGA Championship this week, San Francisco’s Harding Park has already began welcoming fans to the 2020 tournament, which will make its way to the Bay Area for the first time in the tournament’s history. The 102nd PGA Championship will be held May 11-17, 2020, with priority access to tickets now available until Monday May 20, 2019, when tickets go on sale to the global public.

Just as this year’s PGA Championship marks the first time the famed tournament takes place in May, as opposed to mid-August, the PGA of America is making definitive changes as the tournament celebrates a new century of golf.

With a rising demand and more fans in close proximity to the course than ever before, 2020 PGA Champion Director Barry Deach, together with San Francisco city and county representatives, San Francisco Parks and Recreation, the San Francisco Travel Association and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, among others, plan to make this an event like no other.

“I’m not at all surprised to see so much interest in next year’s PGA Championship,” said Deach in a press release. “With our move to May, the vast number of golf and sports fans in the area, their love of the outdoors and unique experiences, the 2020 PGA Championship will be one of the most exciting weeks of the year in San Francisco. Early metrics are telling us the registration portal is going to be the best way for fans to secure tickets.”

In accordance with the region’s major impact in the world of technology, next year’s tournament will feature paperless entry for the first time in PGA history with developing access to week-long events. Furthermore, 2020 will be the beginning of an 11-year multimedia rights agreement between the PGA of America, CBS and ESPN, which is set to equate to 175 hours of PGA coverage. In addition, the City of San Francisco will have multiple events for the general public and ticketed fans alike to enjoy, with ride-share and shuttle access between Harding Park and inner-city events.

For more information on priority access and volunteer opportunities, visit attend.thepga.com/2020.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 6, 2019: 2020 PGA Champion Director Barry Deach speaking at Harding Park.

Photos by Cesar Alexander.