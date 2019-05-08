Underground Tours Introduce Special Spanish-Speaking Tours

The Sacramento History Museum is proud to announce that a Spanish-speaking Old Sacramento Underground Tour is available at 3 p.m. on the Second Sunday of each month beginning on May 12.

The special Spanish-speaking tour will be led by knowledgeable and entertaining guide Alejandra Meléndez-Silva who portrays Doña Benicia (Francisca Benicia Carillo de Vallejo), the wife of Gen. Mariano Vallejo. As part of the tour that travels back in time, Doña Benicia relates intriguing facts about her life and marvels at what the Capital City has become at that point in history. While describing Sacramento’s fight to save itself from frequent flooding, Doña Benicia tells guests about life in Mexican California, before the Gold Rush. She describes her own adventures, including riding more than four months and 600 miles on a mule – while pregnant – to reach her husband. As background, the cities of Vallejo and Benicia – named for the couple – were also state capitals before Sacramento became the permanent capital in 1854.

Celebrating its 10th season, Old Sacramento Underground tours give guests the unique opportunity to explore what has been hidden beneath the city for more than 150 years, while uncovering the facts and legends that lie below historic buildings and sidewalks. Tour guests explore excavated foundations, enclosed pathways and interesting archaeology exhibits while hearing sounds of 1860 street life. Tour guides lead the way while recounting tales of the devastation, perseverance, and determination that led to California’s only successful street-raising project.

Tours of the underground last approximately one hour and cost $18 for adults, $12 for youths (ages 6-17) and are free for children five and under.

All tour tickets include complimentary admission to the Sacramento History Museum. Guests who book an Old Sacramento Underground tour and Gold Fever! game at the same time (even if the tours take place on different days) receive special combo pricing as follows: $25 for adults and $15 for youths. Old Sacramento Underground tour guests check-in at the Sacramento History Museum (101 I Street) whereas Gold Fever! game participants check in at the Sacramento Visitors Center (1002 Second Street).

Tour dates and times fluctuate with the seasons and during holiday weekends; visit the website for the most updated schedule.

For more information or to purchase advance tickets for Gold Fever! games and Old Sacramento Underground tours, please visit SacHistoryMuseum.org.