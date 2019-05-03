Home
‘May the 4th Be With You’ Saber Battle Returns This Weekend

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
may the 4th

May the 4th be with you this weekend!

To the delight of local Star Wars fans, a massive Saber Battle will return to in Midtown on Saturday night, May 4.

The fun, free and whimsical community event – highlighted by thousands of glowing sabers – will take place at Fremont Park (1515 Q Street) in Sacramento. In 2017 and 2018, more than 1,500 spirited community members of all ages participated in the visually spectacular event.

New this year, there will be a costume contest – by age group as well as good vs. evil – with Star Wars-related prizes for the winners.

Similar pop-up events have happened coast to coast and brought together generations of fans to participate in massive saber battles, watch swordplay masters show off expert moves, and dress up as their favorite sci-fi movie characters.

While the event is FREE to attend, those interested can purchase a saber (as well as other light-up items) to receive in advance or pick-up on-site for up to $10. For the upcoming event, the coordinator of the event, Pocket Full of Sunshine Events, plans to distribute more than 1,000 sabers to fans for use during their own friendly skirmishes. 

The event will take place 8-10pm Saturday. For more information about the Saber Battle, please visit their Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of Dave Bledsoe

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

