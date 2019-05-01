Home
In the City Things to Do

A Delicious “Tour by Chocolate” at Sutter’s Fort

Traci Rockefeller Cusack
2 Min Read
tour by chocolate

In partnership with California State Parks and Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park, Friends of Sutter’s Fort will present the 2nd Annual “Tour by Chocolate” event on Saturday evening, May 4. Due to its popularity last year, the event is expanding to two tour times at 5:30 & 7:15 p.m. this year.

Fort visitors who participate in this deliciously delightful one-hour walking tour will learn about the people who lived, worked and visited Sutter’s Fort and others who have interesting connections to Sutter’s Fort such as John Fremont, General Vallejo and Queen Elizabeth, to name a few.

During the interactive walking tour, knowledgeable volunteers and docents will lead guests on a walking tour of five to six rooms to learn interesting nuggets about Sutter’s Fort while sampling chocolates, many of which are locally made and graciously provided by amazing Northern California and/or leading chocolatiers and candy companies such as Ginger Elizabeth, Cru Chocolate, Capital Confections, Endorfin Foods and Goufrais chocolate. In addition, guests are encouraged to linger after the tantalizing tour to socialize with Sutter’s Fort docents and staff while enjoying additional treats in the designated serving area.

All proceeds from this rare evening event will support the ongoing efforts of the Friends of Sutter’s Fort, a nonprofit 501 c 3 organization with a mission to protect the historic structures, preserve important artifacts and provide exceptional educational programming to the nearly 50,000 students who visit the historic park each year.

Activity, admission to this special “Tour by Chocolate” walking tour at Sutter’s Fort SHP costs $25 per person (or $20 for members). For advance tickets or more information, please call 916-323-7626 or SuttersFort.org/event/tour-by-chocolate-2019.

Featured Events

 

    26may10:00 am3:00 pmFeaturedBOTTOMLESS - Sacramento's Biggest Brunch Party

    27may9:00 am2:00 pmFeaturedMemorial Day Car Show

    01jun10:00 am4:00 pmFeatured60 Years of Streng Bros. Homes - 2019 Sacramento Mid-Century Modern Home Tour

    08jun4:00 pm8:00 pmFeaturedBrews in the Burbs 2019

See all >>

About the author

View All Posts
Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

Support Local

Submit Your Own Photo! >>

Topics

Subscribe to Our
Weekly Newsletter

Stay connected to what's happening
in the city
SUBSCRIBE!
We respect your privacy

Subscribe to Sacramento
Press

SUBSCRIBE
close-link

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
X
X