A Delicious “Tour by Chocolate” at Sutter’s Fort

In partnership with California State Parks and Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park, Friends of Sutter’s Fort will present the 2nd Annual “Tour by Chocolate” event on Saturday evening, May 4. Due to its popularity last year, the event is expanding to two tour times at 5:30 & 7:15 p.m. this year.

Fort visitors who participate in this deliciously delightful one-hour walking tour will learn about the people who lived, worked and visited Sutter’s Fort and others who have interesting connections to Sutter’s Fort such as John Fremont, General Vallejo and Queen Elizabeth, to name a few.

During the interactive walking tour, knowledgeable volunteers and docents will lead guests on a walking tour of five to six rooms to learn interesting nuggets about Sutter’s Fort while sampling chocolates, many of which are locally made and graciously provided by amazing Northern California and/or leading chocolatiers and candy companies such as Ginger Elizabeth, Cru Chocolate, Capital Confections, Endorfin Foods and Goufrais chocolate. In addition, guests are encouraged to linger after the tantalizing tour to socialize with Sutter’s Fort docents and staff while enjoying additional treats in the designated serving area.

All proceeds from this rare evening event will support the ongoing efforts of the Friends of Sutter’s Fort, a nonprofit 501 c 3 organization with a mission to protect the historic structures, preserve important artifacts and provide exceptional educational programming to the nearly 50,000 students who visit the historic park each year.

Activity, admission to this special “Tour by Chocolate” walking tour at Sutter’s Fort SHP costs $25 per person (or $20 for members). For advance tickets or more information, please call 916-323-7626 or SuttersFort.org/event/tour-by-chocolate-2019.