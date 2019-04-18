Runnin’ for Rhett Distributes 1,000 Pairs of Shoes to Sacramento Youth

Continuing a giving tradition, local non-profit Runnin’ for Rhett distributed 1,000 pairs of New Balance shoes to the students in their Youth Fitness Program this past Saturday, April 13.

Following a successful weekend, the non-profit organization hopes to raise $40,000 during this year’s Big Day of Giving on May 2 — with the goal of eventually providing a new pair of shoes to all 3,000 plus students in their program each year.

“For years, we’ve had this awesome program where we encourage our students to run because they can,” said Director of Development, Larisa Perryman, referring to the non-profit’s Run Because You Can 5k that takes place every April. “But more and more we were noticing that they didn’t quite have the tools to make that happen. We had kids showing up to run in flip-flops or hand-me-downs with the soles worn out. So, last year, we decided to ask our donors to help us try to fix that.”

As a result, by midnight of last year’s Big Day of Giving, Runnin’ for Rhett raised $37,352, which equated to 1,000 pairs of shoes donated at $35 a pair.

Runnin’ for Rhett’s Youth Fitness Program committee worked with New Balance and Fleet Feet Sacramento to get all 1,000 pairs of shoes ordered and organized for distribution at Edward Kemble Elementary School, a school that has participated in their program since Spring 2014, and consistently has over 100 students running each season from 21 schools in the region.

Students received their shoes ahead of the Run Because You Can 5K race on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Sacramento Press wrote a feature about the race last year and spoke to the program director to learn more about the inspirational cause and mission of the run and the organization.

To join the kids and other community members in participating in the annual run that benefits Runnin’ for Rhett, register at runbecauseyoucan.org through April 26 at noon.