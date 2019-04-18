Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car Available for Free Tours

As part of a series of special events, activities and exhibits designed to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation invites the community to Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car, on display Friday, April 19 through Monday, April 22. Free public tours will be available each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the visually-exciting rail car on display at Old Sacramento State Historic Park.

The Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car is a new, multi-media walk-through exhibition that provides a glimpse at the past, while telling the story of modern-day railroading. Through sound, images and interactive technology, visitors will see how Union Pacific is building America in their communities and throughout the world.

After entering the converted baggage car, guests will first learn about the investment, hard work and knowledge that went into building the Transcontinental Railroad. Moving forward along one wall they’ll learn about the evolution of the locomotive, beginning with the world-famous UP No. 119 and leading to the modern-day diesel powerhouses. On the opposite wall, rail fans will trace how fresh apples are delivered from California and Washington to New York and understand every aspect of rail operations and innovation along the way.

Next, exciting interactive technology will show how Union Pacific is using lasers, cameras and other detection devices to accurately inspect moving rail cars and railroad track. Guests will even be able to test their skills to see how they measure up as rail car inspectors. Before exiting, visitors will be able to communicate how they connect to the railroad using high-tech thermal reactive tiles. A final display celebrate the history of Union Pacific’s Passenger Heritage Fleet through vintage photos.

The Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car is part of Union Pacific’s historic Heritage passenger rail car fleet going on a multi-stop tour that begins in Sacramento followed by a stop in Roseville, before moving on to Sparks, Nevada and Ogden, Utah.

For more information about the Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car including stops and tour hours, please visit

Up.com/heritage/experience-up.

For more details and updated information about events, activities and exhibits presented by the California State Railroad Museum & Foundation, please visit Railroad150.org; for more information about the Museum or Foundation visit CaliforniaRailroad.museum; and for more information about Waterfront Days happening over Memorial Day Weekend, please visit OldSacramento.com.

About the California State Railroad Museum FoundationThe mission of the California State Railroad Museum Foundation (CSRMF) is to generate revenue and awareness on behalf of its destinations, while supporting the preservation, interpretation and promotion of our railroad heritage. The Foundation provides funding for ongoing support of numerous programs, both at the museum’s Old Sacramento location and at the historic park in Jamestown, Calif. For more information, please visit Californiarailroad.museum