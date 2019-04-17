No Mystery but Laughs Aplenty in ‘Murder Mystery’ PLUS 6 Plays Opening This Week

A farce is a comedy when it’s done right, but it’s a tragedy when it’s done wrong. The Theatre in the Heights company pretty much gets it right in its production of “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery.”

The play is one of 10 “Farndale Avenue…” farces by the British writing team of David McGillivray and Walter Zirlin Jr. The conceit of the plays is that a small community theater group — the Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society — produces shows that invariably go wrong, in generally hilarious ways. The writing duo had tackled versions of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” among others, and was working on a comedy “Wizard of Oz” when Zirlin died in 2001. It remains unfinished.

“Murder Mystery” is one of the playwrights’ more familiar works, perhaps because any community theater group can identify with the miscues and missteps that befall the ladies of the Dramatic Society. Problems begin even before the play begins when a piece of scenery falls and has to be secured (upside down, it appears) by stage manager Gordon (Brian Boyle, delightfully deadpan and dumbfounded) . Poor Gordon, who has no acting experience, is forced to perform in place of an absent actor.

Gordon plays a detective who is called to Checkmate Manor when one of the residents is murdered. It’s not long before another family member dies, and then another. The mystery, of course, is the identity of the murderer — and his, or her, motive. But that question becomes less relevant as the play continues. At some point, some scenes are arbitrarily cut because nobody’s interested in that, anyway.

The gist of the play-within-the-play is that members of the family of Checkmate Manor have gathered for the reading of the late patriarch’s will. Each hopes to profit from the inheritance but no one knows who will get what — if anything. As the bodies mount, the survivors’ odds of winning seem to improve.

Tom Bost, in his directorial debut with the small and relatively new theater company, has assembled a game and capable cast to perform the play that is fraught with opportunities to fail. The script includes intentional mishaps, missed cues, sight gags (a stair that leads to a solid wall), and “dead” bodies that can’t be left onstage because the actor also portrays other characters who aren’t “dead” yet.

The accents are broad (generally a plus for inexperienced actors), and the comedy is slapstick and sometimes stupid. It’s not easy to be consistently wrong on stage, but this cast is about as “wrong” as they can be. Shirley Sayers is ingratiating as Mrs. Reese, the society’s spokesperson and host of the presentation. She also plays characters in the production. Laure Olson and Ronnie Duska Fowler play Audrey and Thelma, respectively, and other members of the family gathered for the reading of the will. Shana McCarl plays Felicity but also — in a performance of special merit — Pawn the butler.

