Shake, Rattle & Roll… California State Capitol Museum to Present 1906 Earthquake Living History Day

1906 earthquake

The California State Capitol Museum Volunteer Association (CSCMVA) is proud to present a compelling 1906 Earthquake Living History Day on Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free to the public, this interpretive Living History event is designed to re-enact some little known events connected to what is known as California’s “Big One” – the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake and Fire.

For one day only each year, the California State Capitol Museum Volunteer Association invites the community to step back in time to revisit the earth-moving experience and learn from the past.

Visitors to the California State Capitol Museum will be surrounded by docents in period attire as they re-create the memorable scenes of the recovery efforts. Some key moments in time include local dignitaries as they assisted refugees – many of whom camped out on the Capitol grounds or at Sutter’s Fort – and Sacramento women as they aided Bay Area families in need by providing meal tickets, clothing and blankets. And, guests will be close-at-hand when then-California Governor George Pardee receives an important telegram – not a text, email or phone call – from President Theodore Roosevelt offering a staggering sum of $1 million for disaster relief. 

For more information about this special event as well as other programs offered by the California State Capitol Museum & the California State Capitol Museum Volunteer Association, please contact the California State Capitol Museum at 916-324-0333 or visit CapitolMuseum.ca.gov.

