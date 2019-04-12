Midtown Sacramento Springs Into Fresh & Fun Second Saturday’s Art Walk Stops

A center for culture, creativity and vibrancy, Midtown Sacramento is an exciting Second Saturday Art Walk destination where local art galleries and other participating businesses collaborate to host a popular open house each month. Midtown guests will enjoy viewing art exhibits, participating in hands-on activities, meeting local artists, sampling food and wine, listening to live music and more.

On Saturday, April 13, a sampling of the offerings presented by Midtown galleries and businesses include the following:

Art of Toys (1126 18th Street) – presents an opening reception of “Fairies & Dragons” that showcases beautiful and fun fairy art. Plus, there will be a FREE craft project in front of gallery from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Second Saturday, weather permitting.

Broad Room Creative Collective (2311 S Street, #3) – presents “Kraut for the People” where guests can participate in a hands-on workshop where they’ll learn the simplicity, affordability, & creativity that is kraut. Cost is $20, space is limited and pre-registration is required at Eventbrite.com.

First United Methodist Church (2100 J St) – will host 20 local artists who will share their inspiring and unique works using varying mediums. Complimentary refreshments and entertainment will be provided, plus Second Saturday guests are encouraged to bring new art supplies for children that will be donated to the Sacramento Children’s Receiving Home.

Hacker Lab (2533 R Street) – presents “Sacramento Love,” an exhibit that showcases art from members and special guests that celebrates the vibrant creative scene in the Capital City. Guests can expect to see multiple art mediums spanning from the traditional to the cutting edge.

Kennedy Gallery (1931 L Street) – to celebrate the gallery turning 13 on April 13, the community is invited to experience a very special 2019 Rose Show showcasing 20 local artists on Second Saturday.

Tim Collom Gallery (915 20th Street) – welcomes pastel painter Kelsey Burke for a special Second Saturday reception with works that are colorful, uplifting and perfect for a springtime showing. Her solo exhibition “Walking on Water” runs April 9 through May 2, 2019.

TRUE, a WEAVE Boutique (1900 K Street) – will offer light snacks and a 30 percent shopping discount (guests can browse and shop from a GREAT Spring selection currently available). The store will be open until 7 p.m. on Second Saturday.

Viewpoint Photographic Art Center (2015 J Street) – presents a special exhibit in the main gallery titled Yosemite: Grand Gesture of the Range of Light that features a group show of 60 compelling photographic images that will be on display through the month of April.

In addition to the special offerings provided by Midtown businesses on Second Saturday, the ever-popular Midtown Farmers Market is also happening that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with plenty of artisans on-site offering hand-crafted goods. Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol, valet parking at 24th & K (outside of Tres Hermanas) and in the Handle District (18th and Capitol) on Saturday nights, plus various lots throughout Midtown.

For additional transportation information, visit Easeintomidtown.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit Exploremidtown.org

