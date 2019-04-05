A Therapeutic Night of Music and Love with Quinn XCII

In support of his latest album, ‘From Michigan With Love,’ singer-songwriter Quinn XCII (pronounced ninety-two) had Sacramento’s Ace of Spades in an uproar on Tuesday night. With singer-songwriters Christian French and Ashe opening the show to great acclaim, the sold-out event was a therapeutic reunion for Quinn and his fans in California’s capital.

Following a trio of singles in the latter quarter of 2018, ‘From Michigan With Love,’ Quinn’s sophomore studio album, was released in February of this year. Touching on subjects of love, the ego, social trends and the anxiety that comes with it all, Quinn has zeroed in on his strengths as an artist and mixed his hip-hop influenced flows with a pop presence that stands firm with its ability to ensure a silver lining. When listened to the album in order, “Life Must Go On,” “U & Us,” and “Werewolf,” capture his feel-good uprising at its strongest points.

On Tuesday, Quinn brought his constructive spirit to life as he jumped across the stage with relentless vocal power and an energy that infected Ace of Spades as a whole. With songs that stem from a therapeutic capsule, the sing-along nature inside the venue felt like group therapy for a generation that infamously needs it.

SACRAMENTO, CA – APRIL 2: Quinn XCII at Ace of Spades.

From the moment a digital clock hit zero on the stage’s backdrop, a burst of positive energy spread throughout the evening. For some, this would be the first time seeing Quinn live, while many were seeing him for the second or third time since his debut album, ‘The Story of Us,’ premiered in 2017.

At one point, Quinn would disappear and reappear in the back of the venue jumping on an impromptu stage for a hyped-up performance of 2016’s “Straightjacket,” which just might be his most popular song to date. From there he would go back to the main stage, where he was joined by singer-songwriter Ashe to perform their self-assuring anthem, “Right Where You Should Be.”

“From Sacramento with love,” as the digital backdrop would read at the beginning of the show, is exactly what the night would entail. With more than an encore mixed into the show, Quinn XCII and his fans would prove that a positive outlook on life, paired with a sincere approach to the human experience will continue to win audiences over, again and again.

For more information on Quinn XCII, visit FromTourWithLove.com.

Photos by Cesar Alexander.