Midtown Farmers Market Grows to Two Full Blocks Coinciding with New Season Launch on April 6

The Midtown Association is pleased to announce the launch of a new spring season of the Midtown Farmers Market and the expansion to two full blocks to accommodate more than 100 farmer, grower and vendor booths bursting with fresh fruit, produce, and gourmet or locally made goods each week. Presented by Sutter Health, the Midtown Farmers Market will take place on 20th Street between J and L streets, effective April 6, 2019. Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Market hours change slightly based on the seasons and time of year.

Coinciding with the launch of the new season, below are a number of highlights that Midtown Farmers Market guests can expect to see and experience.

– Sacramento Area Bike Advocates (SABA) will offer complimentary bike valet services, Sacramento Republic FC will have an outdoor team store booth and Sacramento Covered will be on-site to serve as a resource for navigation of the health care system and share CalFresh opportunities; April 6 at 11 a.m. – Cooking demo from Sacramento Natural Foods Co-Op;

at 11 a.m. – Cooking demo from Sacramento Natural Foods Co-Op; April 13 – 2 nd Saturday Art Walk focus with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods plus a special JUMP Bike Safety Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (which will continue monthly);

– 2 Saturday Art Walk focus with talented artisans offering hand-crafted specialty goods plus a special JUMP Bike Safety Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (which will continue monthly); April 20 – Sol Collective Easter-related children’s activity sponsored by Fulcrum Property;

– Sol Collective Easter-related children’s activity sponsored by Fulcrum Property; April 27 – Entertaining live music in the market sponsored by SMUD.

“Like the rest of the region, we are really excited and ready for a new spring season this year,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “Additionally, starting in April, we are especially thrilled to expand to two full blocks so we can introduce and serve even more customers with deliciously fresh produce and gourmet items each week. We believe in providing fresh foods and locally grown items and are committed to feeding curiosity about where our food comes from while exchanging culinary concepts with local chefs, growers, farmers and one another.”

Originally launched in 2013, the Midtown Farmers Market continues to grow and evolve to reflect the dynamic and eclectic tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Owned by the Midtown Association, the Midtown Farmers Market is managed by Unseen Heroes. More information about the Midtown Farmers Market is available at MidtownFarmersMarketsac.com. In addition to Sutter Health and the partners highlighted above, the Midtown Farmers Market is also proudly sponsored by Watson & Banks, Republic Services and Midtown Modern Dental.



Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown. For additional transportation information, visit EaseIntoMidtown.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit ExploreMidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

Midtown Association: The mission of the Midtown Association (MA) is to create a center for culture, creativity and vibrancy in Sacramento’s urban core. For more information about MA, call 916-442-1500 or visit ExploreMidtown.org