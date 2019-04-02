Catching the Mavericks Waves

Tickets are on sale for Errant Phoenix Productions’ production of the dark romantic comedy Failure: A Love Story.

Written by Philip Dawkins, Failure looks at the lives of the three Fail sisters in Chicago in 1928 as they each encounter and fall in love with young businessman, Mortimer Mortimer, unaware this is the last year that any of the girls will be alive. Here we meet the uptight and time conscious eldest sister, Gertrude, the determined and confident swimmer middle sister, Jenny June, the fun-loving and starry-eyed youngest sister Nelly, and their odd, not very good with people, adopted brother, John N. Along with a cast of chorus members playing a variety of spectators, creatures, and clocks, among other things, we enter into the world of The Fail Clockworks alongside Mortimer and learn with him that “just because it’s over, doesn’t mean it wasn’t a great success”.

Failure: A Love Story will have nine performances starting on Friday, March 29th, 2019 and running through Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at the William J. Geery Theatre, 2130 L Street, Sacramento, Calif. Dates and times vary. Tickets are $19 presale or $20 at the door.

Directed by Elizabeth Dean, music directed by Karina Summers, and featuring Justin D. Mancini as Mortimer Mortimer, Katie Peters as Nelly Fail, Lexus Fletcher as Jenny June Fail, Lucinda Otto as Gertrude Fail, Joey Cravalho as John N. Fail, Levi Fuentes as The Gramophone, and a talented group of chorus members including Marcus Daniel, Cullen Smith, Chris Allen, and Monica Vejar.

For more information about the company and this production, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/237141997231853/. Tickets are on sale now at https://failurealovestory.brownpapertickets.com/.