Catching the Mavericks Waves

1 Min Read
mavericks

The window for a Mavericks surf contest closed on March 31 and for the second straight year, conditions never reached the levels needed by the World Surf League to hold an official contest (the last official Mavericks competition was February 2016). But there were a few opportunities during the November through March window for the public to see surfers riding those classic Mavericks waves. That was the case here on March 23, as viewed from a Half Moon Bay Sportfishing charter boat. – Photographer, Steve Martarano

Photo of the Week is the place where we feature the professional, novice, and amateur photographers among us. We accept photos of all kinds, whether travel shots, human interest, fashion, food, or any of Sacramento's happenings (and more!). Interested? Submit your own here!

