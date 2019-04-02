Catching the Mavericks Waves

The window for a Mavericks surf contest closed on March 31 and for the second straight year, conditions never reached the levels needed by the World Surf League to hold an official contest (the last official Mavericks competition was February 2016). But there were a few opportunities during the November through March window for the public to see surfers riding those classic Mavericks waves. That was the case here on March 23, as viewed from a Half Moon Bay Sportfishing charter boat. – Photographer, Steve Martarano
29mar(mar 29)8:00 pm14apr(apr 14)4:00 pmFeaturedFailure: A Love Story
Tickets are on sale for Errant Phoenix Productions' production of the dark romantic comedy Failure: A Love Story. Written by Philip Dawkins, Failure
Failure: A Love Story will have nine performances starting on Friday, March 29th, 2019 and running through Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at the William J. Geery Theatre, 2130 L Street, Sacramento, Calif. Dates and times vary. Tickets are $19 presale or $20 at the door.
Directed by Elizabeth Dean, music directed by Karina Summers, and featuring Justin D. Mancini as Mortimer Mortimer, Katie Peters as Nelly Fail, Lexus Fletcher as Jenny June Fail, Lucinda Otto as Gertrude Fail, Joey Cravalho as John N. Fail, Levi Fuentes as The Gramophone, and a talented group of chorus members including Marcus Daniel, Cullen Smith, Chris Allen, and Monica Vejar.
For more information about the company and this production, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/237141997231853/. Tickets are on sale now at https://failurealovestory.brownpapertickets.com/.
Time
March 29 (Friday) 8:00 pm - April 14 (Sunday) 4:00 pm
02apr(apr 2)11:00 am07(apr 7)10:00 pmFeaturedFestival of the Arts
The Festival of the Arts is six days of creative performances, lectures and master classes, showcasing the region’s creative and cultural excellence. Highlights include In the Heights; the annual Sacramento Dance Sampler,
U-Create! returns to Seventh and S streets. Student and faculty collaborative endeavors in art presentations, dance, music, student readings and other exhibitions are in the offing as usual, but the event has been moved indoors because of weather considerations, said An Vo, external relations and communications coordinator for the College of Arts and Letters. The Verge Center for the Arts, which lent both of its large spaces this year, and Beatnik Studios host several attractions and serve as event co-hosts. Axis Gallery, which adjoins the Verge, also will feature programmed events.
Capping the week is the popular Family Funday Sunday. The campus welcomes the community for family-friendly events, including cultural games and activities from Japan, China and Saudi Arabia.
The event will run Apr. 2-7, 11am-10pm each day. For a full schedule of events, click here.
Time
2 (Tuesday) 11:00 am - 7 (Sunday) 10:00 pm
Location
Sacramento State (CSUS)
6000 J Street Sacramento, CA 95819
05apr7:00 pm10:00 pmFeaturedHellaCappella 2019
The FIFTEENTH annual HellaCappella showcase, the most highly anticipated a cappella concert of the year, will be held on Friday, April 5th with doors opening at 7:00PM and
For the past fifteen years, HellaCappella’s audience has continued to grow, attracting music lovers across generations from the greater Davis and Sacramento communities. This show has sold out the Mondavi Center’s 1800 seats on multiple occasions, and now the UC Davis premier all-female a cappella group, The Spokes, is proud to present HellaCappella once again in this vast and beautiful facility of the arts.
This year, The Spokes are extremely excited to announce the following groups that will be performing:
Divisi from University of Oregon
On The Rocks from University of Oregon
The Afterglow from UC Davis
Ninth Street Hooligans from the Claremont Colleges
UC Berkeley Dil Se from UC Berkeley
Cloud 9 A Cappella from UC Santa Cruz
and the emcees: the ladies of Birdstrike Theatre!
Tickets will be assigned seating. To purchase, visit mondaviarts.org (UC Davis students can use their student ID as a promo code to waive the service fees) or call the Mondavi Center Ticket Office at 530.754.2787 EXT. 2. You may also visit the Mondavi Center Box Office at 1 Shields Ave, Davis, CA 95616 (by the UC Davis Welcome Center) from 12-6PM Monday through Saturday. Service fees only apply to online orders.
Prices:
Student/Child: $16 (Presale), $21 (Door)
General: $30 (Presale), $35 (Door)
All seats are valued equally, so the sooner you buy, the better seat you can get! This show sells out quickly so get your tickets while you can!
For more information about The Spokes be sure to check out:
Website: www.thedavisspokes.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheSpokesUCD/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedavisspokes/
Time
(Friday) 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
Mondavi Center (Jackson Hall)
501 Alumni Ln, Davis, CA, 95616
06apr(apr 6)11:00 am07(apr 7)5:00 pmFeaturedWelcome to Kids Expo California 2019
Kids Expo California is returning now in a huge 100,000 sq ft building with more activities plus featuring surprise Celebrity Guest. Enjoy Free Admission for kids under 12. Join us for
Kids Expo California features affordable fun for the whole family:
Live Entertainment – Special Appearances – Food – Plus More!
Sat & Sun April 6 – 7, 2019 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Cal Expo (All Indoor Event – Rain or Shine)
*Note: Cal Expo charges $10 for Parking onsite. Off-site parking options available.
FOR THE KIDS:
– Celebrity Guest Appearances (new!)
– Inflatable & Bounce Village (new!)
– Petting Zoo (new!)
– Reptile Adventures (new!)
– VIP Princess Tea Parties
– Ninja Training Campout (new!)
– Meet & Greets w/ Favorite Princesses and Superheroes
– Science Stations
– Magic Shows
– Hands On Activities
– Toddler Town
– Kids Pavilion
– Kids Only Prize Giveaways
– Special Appearances & Photo
– “Get Active” Dance Classes
– Amazing Star Kids Awards – recognizing great kids in the community
– Arts & Crafts
– Game Competitions
– And More!
FOR THE ADULTS:
– Family-Friendly Shopping
– Vendor Marketplace
– Parenting Resources
– Great Activities to do with Kids
– Rest Area Zones
– And More!
Admission:
Kids (12 & under) – Free
Adults – $10.00
Website: www.KidsExpoCA.com
For Exhibitor or Sponsor Inquiries visit www.KidsExpoCA.com/exhibit or call (866) 931-8508 for details.
Time
6 (Saturday) 11:00 am - 7 (Sunday) 5:00 pm
Location
Cal Expo
1600 Exposition Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95815
11apr7:00 pm9:00 pmFeaturedThe Big Fake Wedding Sacramento
The Big Fake Wedding is a bridal show alternative in the form of a big, fake wedding. "Wedding guests" are brides- and grooms-to-be who enjoy an emotional vow
Tickets include light bites, a signature drink, and a swag bag.
Time
(Thursday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
Kimpton Sawyer Hotel
500 J Street