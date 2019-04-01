Re-Activate Your Asana…FREE Yoga Classes Return to Midtown

In partnership with Yoga Moves Us, the Midtown Association is all set to present the second year of FREE MiYo yoga classes and First Friday Flow yoga events starting in April. MiYo yoga classes resume on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning on Tuesday, April 2 at Fremont Park (1515 Q Street). Then, the season’s First Friday Flow yoga event, sponsored by Sutter Health, resumes on Friday, April 5 on the exterior grounds of Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (corner of 26th & L). All of the free yoga offerings in Midtown are scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on the dates offered through September 2019 (weather permitting).

“We’re thrilled to further activate our centrally located and iconic Midtown parks by continuing a series of fun and free yoga classes in Midtown,” said Emily Baime Michaels, Executive Director of the Midtown Association. “We are always looking for fresh ways to motivate the community to explore what we have to offer, experience our uniquely Midtown vibe, and linger longer in our amazing district.”

Midtown’s yoga classes are free and open to guests of all ages and ability levels. Attendees are encouraged to bring yoga mats, water bottles and a friend or two if they choose. More detailed information about the free yoga classes in Midtown is available at Facebook.com/MiYoSacramento, @miyosacramento on Instagram, and at ExploreMidtown.org/community-yoga-in-the-park.

Midtown Sacramento is walkable and bike/scooter/car-share friendly with plenty of parking available in nearby garages located at 1801 L Street or the East End Garage on 17th Street between L & Capitol plus various lots throughout Midtown.

For additional transportation information, visit EaseIntoMidtown.com. For more information about Midtown Sacramento in general, special events and activities, and the Midtown Association, please visit ExploreMidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at Facebook.com/exploremidtown and @ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

For more information specifically about Midtown Parks, please visit MidtownParks.org.

