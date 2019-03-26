New Season Underground Tours & Interactive Gold Fever Games Launches in April

The Sacramento History Museum is proud to announce a new season of popular, fun and interpretive tour offerings at the Old Sacramento Waterfront. The new season officially kicks off the weekend of April 6 & 7, for both the Gold Fever! games and Old Sacramento Underground tours, which is celebrating its 10th season this year.

Gold Fever! Games

Guests to the Old Sacramento Waterfront can experience what it was like to catch gold fever while getting actively involved in the intriguing Gold Fever! games. Participants take on personas of characters in history – or “real-life rascals” – who scratched and clawed their way to make this area the center of the Gold Rush. Never the same experience twice, Gold Fever! games relive Sacramento’s early days when gold fever ruled amid horrible disasters that threatened fates and fortunes. To spice things up even more, elements of chance are introduced that could change the fate of tour guests. Through the course of the lively tours that meander through the historic district, visitors discover if they successfully escaped the many floods, if they managed to keep their gold dust (or lost it all at the gambling tables) and if they survived the fires, disease and occasional steamboat explosion. Gold Fever! games last approximately one hour, are great fun for all ages, and cost $12 for adults and $8 for children 6 to 17 (children ages five and under are free).

Old Sacramento Underground Tours

Celebrating its 10th season, Old Sacramento Underground tours give guests the unique opportunity to explore what has been hidden beneath the city for more than 150 years, while uncovering the facts and legends that lie below historic buildings and sidewalks. Tour guests explore excavated foundations, enclosed pathways and interesting archaeology exhibits while hearing sounds of 1860 street life. Entertaining and knowledgeable tour guides lead the way while recounting tales of the devastation, perseverance, and determination that led to California’s only successful street-raising project. Tours of the underground last approximately one hour and cost $18 for adults, $12 for youths (ages 6-17) and are free for children five and under.

All tour tickets include complimentary admission to the Sacramento History Museum. Guests who book an Old Sacramento Underground tour and Gold Fever! game at the same time (even if the tours take place on different days) receive special combo pricing as follows: $25 for adults and $15 for youths. Old Sacramento Underground tour guests check-in at the Sacramento History Museum (101 I Street) whereas Gold Fever! game participants check in at the Sacramento Visitors Center (1002 Second Street). Tour dates and times fluctuate with the seasons and during holiday weekends; please visit the website for the most updated schedule.

For more information or to purchase advance tickets for Gold Fever! games and Old Sacramento Underground tours, please visit SacHistoryMuseum.org.

Photo is courtesy of the Sacramento History Museum