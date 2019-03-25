Home
history museum
After Renovation, Sacramento History Museum to Re-Open March 30

2 Min Read

The Sacramento History Museum will officially re-open to the public on Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m. The museum was temporarily closed earlier this year for a much-needed renovation project that included removing the escalator and remodeling the ground floor space. To celebrate the re-opening, the Sacramento History Museum will offer free admission that one day only along with free activities such as gold panning, storytelling, crafts and period games for kids.

“The successful renovation project was a big step in our long-range strategic plans to reposition and refresh the Sacramento History Museum,” said Delta Pick Mello, Executive Director of the Sacramento History Alliance. “Now that the outdated escalator has been removed and the space redesigned with a more open and welcoming layout, we are pleased to invite the community to revisit the Museum, and also consider it for upcoming events and exciting activations.”

Even while the Sacramento History Museum was closed for renovations, their popular Old Sacramento Underground Tours, Gold Fever! Games and school field trip program all continued operating with minimal disruption. Looking forward, a new season of Old Sacramento Underground Tours and Gold Fever! Games will debut the weekend of April 6-7, 2019.

The Sacramento History Alliance is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that manages the Sacramento History Museum, Sacramento Visitors Center, Old Sacramento Underground Tours, Gold Fever! Games, Anytime Tours, and Living History Programs, and works collaboratively with the City of Sacramento to support the Center for Sacramento History.

The Sacramento History Museum is open daily* 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 101 I Street in Old Sacramento. For more information about the museum and/or to purchase advance tickets for Gold Fever! Games or Old Sacramento Underground tours, please visit SacHistoryMuseum.org.

*The Sacramento History Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Traci Rockefeller Cusack has 25+ years of media and public relations experience.  Her work experience includes News10 (ABC) as Promotion Manager from 1989-1998 (where she developed and launched “Coats for Kids’ Sake,” a winter coat drive that lasted 20+ years plus coordinated Oprah Winfrey’s first ever visit to Sacramento) and Fleishman-Hillard as Vice President from 1998-2005 (where she led the wildly successful statewide “California Grown” program and also produced the five-minute video that played on the Jumbotron on Opening Day at Pac Bell Park). In 2007, she launched T-Rock Communications and currently handles a wide range of marketing activities for a number of top-notch organizations.

X