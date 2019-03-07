Call-Out for Artists for 2019 “Sac Open Studios” Tour

Verge Center for the Arts has announced a call-out for local artists to participate in the 2019 Sac Open Studios, the region’s oldest, largest and most prestigious artist studio tour program. Member registration is open March 1-31 followed by non-member registration April 15-May 15. The highly anticipated artist studio tour – always free and open to the public – officially kicks off with a Launch Party on September 12 followed by open studios scheduled over two weekends: September 14-15 & 21-22.

In 2018, a record 233 local artists participated in Sac Open Studios and organizers hope to confirm 250+ this year. The artist studio tour is designed to showcase emerging local artists and studios in Sacramento County and the City of West Sacramento. Throughout the two weekends in September, the community is encouraged to take self-guided tours and/or participate in special exhibitions, events, workshops, performances and parties where they can meet local artists, view artistry in action and gain new appreciation for the creativity of talented local artists. Additionally, this unique event provides an opportunity for interested community members to see works of art and many studios that are not normally available for public viewing.

Originally established in 2006 by the Center of Contemporary Art Sacramento (that later merged with Verge Center for the Arts in 2014), Sac Open Studios allows participants the opportunity to engage directly with artists while enjoying and experiencing a self-guided, art-focused exploration of the greater Sacramento region.

A unique collaboration between Verge Center for the Arts, local artists, arts organizations, schools and colleges, and involved businesses, Sac Open Studios is generously sponsored by the following: DOCO (Downtown Commons), Warehouse Artist Lofts and Phillip M. Cunningham A Law Corporation. Additional support is provided by the Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission (SMAC), City of Sacramento and the County of Sacramento Board of Supervisors.

A variety of valuable benefits are available to local artists who register that include (but are not limited to) the following: having studio information, artwork and map printed in the always-popular Sac Open Studios guide that is distributed to more than 500 locations, eligibility to include artwork in the Preview Exhibition held at Verge Center for the Arts, artist workshop how-to information, and VIP admission to Sac Open Studios Launch and Wrap-Up Parties.

The cost for artists to participate in the Sac Open Studios is $99 for members or $125 for non-members. In addition to the discounted cost to participate in Sac Open Studios, local artists are encouraged to become members of Verge Center for the Arts to enjoy other valuable benefits such as free attendance to monthly Movies on the Verge film screenings, discounted Kids Camp, a photography workshop, “TV Dinner” ticket drawing, and eligibility to be selected for a feature in the new Artist Spotlight section in the Sac Open Studios guide. Also, full time students enrolled at an accredited college or university receive discounted fees of $50. For more information about deadlines, benefits and other details leading up to the 2019 Sac Open Studios art tour, please visit VergeArt.com/open-studios/join-sac-open-studios.

About Verge Center for the Arts

The mission of Verge Center for the Arts, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, is to expose the Sacramento art region to internationally recognized contemporary art, while providing vital resources to local career and emerging artists. For more information and a full schedule of exhibits, demonstrations and special events, please visit www.vergeart.com.