A Tender Evening with The Marías

For the third time in less than a year, the uber-romantic sounds of The Marías graced Sacramento with an evening to remember. Presented by Noise Pop, Saturday night’s sold-out performance would become the group’s first official headline show in the capital, with support from New York’s Nicotine and Los Angeles’ Katzù Oso.

As sultry as The Marías’ body of work, the atmosphere inside Sacramento’s Holy Diver was a sensuous one. From the moment the band opened with their stand-out track “Cariño,” the crowd was already singing along with a warm force of brio, as the lyrics fell from Spanish choruses to an English refrain.

With a pitch perfect set, lead singer María’s voice was a sheer sensation among the retro grooves provided by drummer-producer Josh Conway, bassist Carter Lee, guitarist Jesse Perlman and keyboardist Edward James.

Since forming in 2016, the group has produced two stellar EPs, “Superclean Vol. I” and “Superclean Vol. II,” which eventually would form an album in 2018. With the success of these two projects, along with a cohesive and detail-oriented collection of music videos and social media artwork, The Marías have consistently satisfied an artistic craving within all their endeavors. Whether inspired by Pedro Almodóvar films or the beautiful Los Angeles landscape, their final products have appealed to a fluid spectrum of fans.

On Saturday night, neither age, gender, nor background seemed to be left out as the sold-out crowd waded together, basking in the “Superclean” pool of tunes. Between “I Like It,” “Over the Moon,” and a “BB One More Time” cover of Britney Spears’ classic “…Baby One More Time,” the room was in full karaoke mode.

Moreover, trumpet player Gabe Steiner would take things to another level with trumpet solos during “Cariño,” “Ruthless” and “Basta Ya,” drawing some of the evening’s loudest cheers.

The energy between the audience and The Marías could be felt in all its sincerity throughout the night, and personified when Josh Conway politely demanded a chance to crowd-surf before the show’s end. With a heightened sense of self-awareness and eagerness to interact with its fans, the group seems to know exactly what they want out of their career.

Graced with personal feats that go beyond their Coachella appearance last year, The Marías release all their music under their own independent label, Superclean Records, which gives them generous control of their ascension to fame. If each piece of the puzzle continues to get crafted as purely as the notes and lyrics that come from Maria’s red lips, The Marías are in line to becoming an international phenom, as soon as they finish concurring North America.

