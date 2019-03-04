March is Museum Membership Month

Participating members of Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) will present a variety of special membership opportunities during Museum Membership Month in March.

The benefits of museum membership often extend well beyond a financial savings and include exclusive experiences only available to members. Plus, there’s something for everyone as the thriving local museum community offers memberships at virtually every museum and/or destination – from fine art and culture to native, exotic and endangered wildlife. To highlight Museum Membership Month in March, many of the 30 museums are offering special incentives and discounts for enthusiasts who choose to become members of their favorite museums and destinations. A number of limited-time offers include the following:

Aerospace Museum of California – Guests who sign up for a new membership in March will receive an additional month free (13 months total). For more information, visit AerospaceCA.org/about-us-aerospace-museum/memberships/;

– Guests who sign up for a new membership in March will receive an additional month free (13 months total). For more information, visit AerospaceCA.org/about-us-aerospace-museum/memberships/; California Agriculture Museum – Guests who sign up for a new membership in March will receive 10 percent off plus an additional month free (13 months total). For more information, visit CaliforniaAgMuseum.org;

– Guests who sign up for a new membership in March will receive 10 percent off plus an additional month free (13 months total). For more information, visit CaliforniaAgMuseum.org; California Automobile Museum – All new members in March will receive an additional three months free plus branded museum swag items. For more, visit CalAutoMuseum.org/museum-membership-month;

All new members in March will receive an additional three months free plus branded museum swag items. For more, visit CalAutoMuseum.org/museum-membership-month; California Museum – All new members will receive an additional three months free March 1 through 31, 2019. Three levels with a range of benefits are available to choose from starting at $40. For details or to join, visit CaliforniaMuseum.org/event/march-member-madness;

– All new members will receive an additional three months free March 1 through 31, 2019. Three levels with a range of benefits are available to choose from starting at $40. For details or to join, visit CaliforniaMuseum.org/event/march-member-madness; California State Railroad Museum – All new members will receive an additional three months of membership during the month of March for those who purchase online at CaliforniaRailroad.museum/sam-offer;

Crocker Art Museum – New members will receive an additional two free months with purchase of an annual membership during the month of March using promo code SAM19. Member benefits include free general admission; invitations to exclusive, members-only events and exhibition previews; ArtLetter magazine; free and discounted programs, lectures, concerts, classes, plus discounts at the Museum Store and Crocker Cafe by Supper Club. For more, visit CrockerArt.org/membership;

– New members will receive an additional two free months with purchase of an annual membership during the month of March using promo code SAM19. Member benefits include free general admission; invitations to exclusive, members-only events and exhibition previews; ArtLetter magazine; free and discounted programs, lectures, concerts, classes, plus discounts at the Museum Store and Crocker Cafe by Supper Club. For more, visit CrockerArt.org/membership; Powerhouse Science Center – Guests will enjoy a 10 percent discount on any level membership or membership renewal throughout the month of March. For online purchases, use the code March19. For more information, visit Powerhousesc.org/membership;

Sacramento Children’s Museum – Guests will receive $10 off when they sign up or renew memberships in March. For more information visit SacKids.org/membership-signup or email memberships@sackids.org;

– Guests will receive $10 off when they sign up or renew memberships in March. For more information visit SacKids.org/membership-signup or email memberships@sackids.org; Sacramento History Museum – During the month of March, new members will receive an extra two months of membership free. Plus, all new members will receive complimentary “Gold Fever!” Game tickets for the 2019 season. For more information, visit SacHistoryMuseum.org/get-involved/become-a-member/;

– During the month of March, new members will receive an extra two months of membership free. Plus, all new members will receive complimentary “Gold Fever!” Game tickets for the 2019 season. For more information, visit SacHistoryMuseum.org/get-involved/become-a-member/; Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park – New members who join the Friends of Sutter’s Fort in March will receive an additional two months of membership free. Current members who choose to renew early* will receive an additional three months of membership. *As an added incentive, current members that renew AND upgrade their existing membership to Fort Clerk or above will also receive two additional tickets to Tour by Chocolate in May. For more, visit SuttersFort.org/become-a-member/;

Verge Center for the Arts – During the month of March, new and returning members will receive a 25 percent discount on Sac Open Studios artist registration that also enters them into a drawing for a chance to win two tickets to “TV Dinner,” a collaboration between Chef Mike Thiemann and Verge that brings together fine dining and interactive art. For more, visit VergeArt.com/support/become-a-verge-member-today/.





In addition to these special incentives offered during March, membership has special privileges (which vary by museum) and can include benefits such as the following: free museum entrance all year long, special invitations to member-only events and receptions, preview and/or “behind-the-scenes” opportunities for new exhibits and offerings, free guest admission passes (to share with friends and family), discounts and/or advance purchase opportunities on special programs and events, and more.

About Sacramento Area Museums (SAM)

Comprised of 30 greater Sacramento area museums working in partnership with Visit Sacramento, SAM’s mission is to raise awareness of local museums by giving the community the opportunity to discover the region’s fine art, history, science and wildlife treasures. SAM achieves its mission through implementing cooperative promotions and developing strategic marketing alliances, by encouraging sharing of knowledge and resources among its partner institutions. For more information, visit SacMuseums.org.