Madi Sipes and The Painted Blue at Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival 2019

With all due respect, Madi Sipes and The Painted Blue should have been at the top of the bill last Thursday night inside San Francisco’s revered Bottom of the Hill. As part of Noise Pop Music and Arts Festival’s 27th year, Thursday night was billed as a record release show for local singer-songwriter Travis Hayes, with accompanying support from Portland’s Maita and the Bay Area’s own Alycia Lang.

While each opener entertained the crowd’s attention throughout the night, it was Sacramento’s Madi Sipes and The Painted Blue’s lush-pop and blues that seemed to captivate its undivided attention. From their opening notes to the whimpering calls for an encore at the end of their set, it was clear whose music resonated most inside Bottom of the Hill.

Since releasing their debut album “Privacy” in early 2018, Caleb Koehn (drums, sampling), Nick Cunningham (bass, guitar, synth) and Madi Sipes (vocals, guitar, piano) have been collecting new fans everywhere their music gets introduced. While each member of the trio shines throughout the live show, it would be fair to say Madi’s voice stars as the fourth member of the luscious band.

There are instances where her voice could be a precious hook underneath the sea, reeling a seized listener toward a fresh gasp of air, as the full band comes together to create sentiments only music can translate. Both on record and live on stage, tracks such as “Blue” and “After Hours” exemplify this idea best.

With singles such as “Ready When You Are” and “For Your Eyes Only,” the trio welcomes sounds from the 80s with contemporary lyrics that fill a listener’s imagination with a solitary peace of mind and an electric call to trip the light fantastic.

As Madi Sipes and The Painted Blue continue to produce a sweet trajectory of on-brand sounds, lyrics and accompanying artwork, their next chapter should only get sweeter and sexier.

Noise Pop founder Kevin Arnold once commented on the festival’s desire to keep things fresh, while promoting both bands audiences looked forward to and those who deserve the proper exposure.

“The intent has always been to just provide a good time for both bands and audiences,” said Arnold. “It’s become a lot more complicated than it used to be, and has certainly become more than local, but I think a decent balance between bands people want to see and bands people haven’t heard of is still maintained.”

In 2019, Noise Pop has certainly continued to promote this ideology with bands like Madi Sipes and The Painted Blue, who deserve all the exposure coming their way.

For more information on Madi Sipes and The Painted Blue, visit madisipesandthepaintedblue.com.

Watch a live performance of “Blue,” below.

Photo by Joe Charles.