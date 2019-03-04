ARC Orchestra, Stories Through Music

All music tells a story. Composers know what message they are trying to send and part of the art of performance is interpreting and delivering that message. On March 15th and 16th, The American River College Orchestra will present ten soloists, eloquently communicating those stories.

Eight of the performers are playing classics from the familiar repertoire of pieces like Mozart’s Piano Concerto in D minor and Bizet’s Fantasy from Carmen. The works range from the Baroque period to the Contemporary.

Having ten soloists also allows a variety of instruments to be highlighted. The concert will move between piano and violin to guitar and saxophone. Two of the pieces are original compositions from ARC students.

Rebecca Stroup, composer, hopes her piece, Fiarovana, will lift people’s spirits.

“The main thing that I hope people take away from my performance is inspiration,” said Stroup. “I want them to walk away feeling hopeful and excited about the next adventure in their life.”

Performing can be quite an adventure and Stroup recognizes that the way to make it enjoyable is practice.

“If you don’t work at it and be consistent, performing music and even writing music can be overwhelmingly hard. You have to be committed. You have to work at it and constantly polish your abilities and find ways to get better. You must have a willingness to learn at all times,” she said.

The work pays off for most musicians when they move past the exercise of playing the right notes.

“I was taught that playing music is all about telling a story,” said flutist, Eve-Lyne Leclerc. “It’s a lot of work to learn all the notes and play them as written on the pages, but then comes the best part: finding the story that goes with the notes, making those notes say something, and expressing the emotions behind them.”

The March 15th and 16th performances will be at the American River College Theater at 4700 College Oak Drive in Sacramento. Both performances are at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.org.

For more information on the American River College Orchestra and these concerts, contact Dr. Steven Thompson at (916) 484-8433 or visit the ARCO website. General information can also be found at the ARCO Facebook page.