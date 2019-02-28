Home
DCIM/102MEDIA/DJI_0067.JPG
Multi-Sensory Art Installation Titled “Second Bite: The Wisdom of the Apple”

Technology meets artistry in a captivating art installation titled “Second Bite: The Wisdom of the Apple” that showcases nearly 100 interconnected Apple computers, powerful yet diverse imagery and mesmerizing music designed to challenge guests to explore age-old themes and re-think long-held perceptions about the Apple, the Tree and the Snake.

Supported by a 2019 Community Arts Grant that was recently awarded by the City of Davis, the thought-provoking exhibit is available for FREE public viewing from Friday, March 1 through May 31 on Thursday, Friday & Saturday evenings between 7 and 10 p.m.

Conceptualized and created by accomplished artist Adele Louise Shaw with IT support provided by the talented computer technician Larry Dieterich, the experiential art installation is a clear celebration of women with representations from various cultures and throughout all stages of life, from infancy to elderly.

Prior to and/or after viewing the multi-sensory exhibit, guests are treated to complimentary light refreshments plus will have the opportunity to meet the Davis husband and wife team that created the unique exhibit.

Given “Second Bite” is designed primarily as an individual viewing experience, advance reservations are strongly encouraged and available to book online in 15-minute intervals at EventBrite.com (search “Second Bite”). Walk-in guests are welcome for viewing as space allows. The exhibit is open to all ages although some imagery is suggestive and may not be appropriate for young children.

The “Second Bite: The Wisdom of the Apple” art installation is located in a converted warehouse by day – art gallery by night – at 1930 5th Street (behind Suite C) in Davis.

More information is available at SecondBite.net or facebook.com/Secondbite.net.

